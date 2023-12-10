Inside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Enduring Romance

One year after their relationship made headlines, former GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are stronger than ever and breaking their silence on their headline-making romance.

After spending their careers reporting on other people's stories, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are finally ready to tell their own.

One year after their office-place romance made headlines, the former co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know broke their silence about their relationship and addressed the timeline of their respective divorces from actor Andrew Shue and lawyer and Save the Children executive Marilee Fiebig. (P.S. Robach and Holmes' former spouses are now reportedly dating.)

Following their first official red carpet appearance together, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, launched their self-titled iHeartRadio podcast on Dec. 5 and they weren't shy about spilling the tea on their controversial romance, with Holmes setting the record straight about allegations of an affair. 

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Holmes said. "But everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case."

Still, the scandal had a lasting impact on both their personal and professional lives, with the pair being let go from ABC News last January after an internal investigation. 

The rabid interest in the controversy surprised the couple, with Robach saying she used to believe they had "a beautiful amount of fame" before the photos of them were released. 

"It was just enough to be fun and it wasn't too much to be where you felt like you were followed everywhere," she explained. "I just didn't think that anyone would care that much. I didn't think it would be that big of a deal."

Still, despite the drama, the couple are still going strong, with Robach saying, "I felt extremely lucky that we had each other."

Look back on Robach and Holmes' headline-making romance and how they went from fast friends to marathon mates to "true love"...

Michael Yada/ABC via Getty Images

September 2020

After joining the ABC morning show in 2012, Amy Robach took over the post-Good Morning America timeslot as host after the Pandemic: What You Need to Know series was turned into GMA3: What You Need to Know.

T.J. Holmes, who was recruited by ABC News in 2014 and became fast friends with Robach, was then named her co-host.

"You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of," Robach explained to People, "because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Going on to describe Holmes "like my brother," Holmes said, "We just can finish each other's sentences. We get along so well. It's so wonderful to have, again, it's that trust, and you don't always have that on the set. But I know no matter what I do or say, he's got my back and vice versa, and that's everything."

Robach also shared that she and her husband, Andrew Shue, often went on double dates with Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

March 2022

Robach, Shue and Holmes all ran the United New York City Half Marathon, with Holmes sharing afterward on GMA3 that his co-anchor was the one who convinced him to do it.

"And you enjoyed it, too," Robach told her colleague, who finished slightly ahead of her. "The smile on your face was undeniable. Also, I just wanted to point out—I'm going to say it for you—TJ beat me."

Holmes modestly concurred.

"We were running together," he said. "And I ended up a second ahead, officially."

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Nov. 6, 2022

Holmes and Robach went on to run the New York City Marathon together, but this time, Shue was nowhere in sight. 

Robach later revealed that while she and Shue had already separated by this time, she had yet to share the news publicly. Still, she wasn't exactly trying to hide the information. 

"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," she explained on  her podcast, Amy and T.J. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Nov. 20, 2022

The news anchors found themselves becoming the story when the Daily Mail published photos and video footage of the two getting cozy on several outings, including a dinner in New York City and a getaway to Upstate New York. The images were taken while the two were seemingly still married to their respective partners.

Shortly after their alleged affair made headlines, the GMA3 anchors deactivated their respective Instagram accounts. Shue also removed all photos of Robach from his own Instagram page.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dec. 1, 2022

When Robach and Holmes returned to work on Dec. 1, they reportedly arrived together, looking very much a couple.

And the following day, the GMA3 hosts alluded to the drama that was percolating behind the scenes.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday," Holmes quipped during the show. "It's been a great week, just want this one to keep going, and going, and going."

It did eventually come to a swift end, however, when the pair was put on hiatus pending an internal investigation over their romantic relationship.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," ABC president Kim Godwin wrote in Dec. 12 a memo to staff, noting that there are a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," Godwin continued, "and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Dec. 28, 2022

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The pair, who share 10-year-old daughter Sabine, had privately been separated, according to Holmes, who said that he didn't think to share news of his relationship with Robach right away, as he was still navigating the aspects of his breakup within his family.

"My daughter, I mean she's 10," Holmes explained in the debut episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast. "I was still trying to get her adjusted to her new reality of her parents not being together."

Holmes went on to reveal he hadn't even told his mom about his split from Fiebig before his relationship with Robach was outed. 

"So why the hell am I thinking about telling an executive and the network about it?" he posed. "So that's where our heads were. In hindsight, sure, maybe we screwed up."

Holmes and Fiebig, who slammed her ex's "lack of discretion" amid his new romance, finalized their divorce in October 2023.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

January 2023

ABC News confirmed that Robach and Holmes had exited the company in a Jan. 27 statement. 

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News at the time. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Leading up to the decision, the couple was spotted several times over the holidays—including at the Atlanta airport, where Holmes was seen with his arms wrapped around Amy as they wheeled their luggage—and  they seemingly confirmed their romance with a steamy kiss in Miami over the New Year's holiday.

Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty Images

March 2023

Separated since the previous summer, Robach and Shue's divorce was finalized. 

The pair got married in February 2010 and it was the second marriage for both Robach and the Melrose Place alum. 

Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008, and shares daughters Ava and Analise with him, while Shue has sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt from his marriage to Jennifer Hageney. He and Robach co-authored a 2021 children's book, Better Together!, about blending their families.

 

Instagram/T.J. Holmes

October 2023

Almost one year after their relationship was revealed to the public, the pair finally made things Instagram official.

 On Oct. 23, Holmes posted several photos of himself and Robach getting cozy on the sidelines of a University of Arkansas Razorbacks game during a visit to his alma mater.

Robach also shared images from the outing on her Instagram page, including a photo of signs reserving their seats.

"Hog for a night," the University of Georgia alum captioned the post. "Dawg for life "#truelove."

Taylor Hill/WireImage,

Dec. 1, 2023

Robach and Holmes got into the holiday spirit when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Jingle Ball 2023

Robach wore a strapless black leather mini dress to the concert, while Holmes donned a black velvet tux with no tie. And the duo wasn't shy about packing on the PDA while posing for photographs, with Robach also sharing a video of Holmes playfully placing a stuffed animal on her chest and she laughed in response.

Their festive date night came just four days before the launch of their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Dec. 5, 2023

Robach and Holmes finally broke their silence on the scandal and shared intimate details about their relationship in the debut episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Holmes stated, "but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."

The couple also opened up about the toll the controversy took on them as individuals, with Robach detailing an instance when she rushed over to Holmes' apartment after receiving a concerning text from him that he "didn't want to get up," a feeling she could relate to. 

"To feel like, you know, who is still behind me? Who supports me? Will I work again? Will I ever be trusted again?" she explained. "Will people believe what really happened versus what people have written happened? And those were all things that we had to go through and deal with and I will say that I felt extremely lucky that we had each other."

Getty Images

...Hours Later

On the same day their former spouses launched their new podcast, it was reported by multiple outlets that Shue and Fiebig are now dating.

