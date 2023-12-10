Inside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Enduring Romance

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Reportedly Dating

After spending their careers reporting on other people's stories, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are finally ready to tell their own.

One year after their office-place romance made headlines, the former co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know broke their silence about their relationship and addressed the timeline of their respective divorces from actor Andrew Shue and lawyer and Save the Children executive Marilee Fiebig. (P.S. Robach and Holmes' former spouses are now reportedly dating.)

Following their first official red carpet appearance together, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, launched their self-titled iHeartRadio podcast on Dec. 5 and they weren't shy about spilling the tea on their controversial romance, with Holmes setting the record straight about allegations of an affair.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Holmes said. "But everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case."

Still, the scandal had a lasting impact on both their personal and professional lives, with the pair being let go from ABC News last January after an internal investigation.