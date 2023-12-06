Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing Actor Cole Hauser

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch has filed a lawsuit against the coffee company belonging to show star Cole Hauser, accusing the brand of trademark infringement.

A battle between Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and show star Cole Hauser is bubbling over to legal grounds.

The showrunner's facility, Bosque Ranch—which is also used as a filming location for the show and prequels including 1883—has filed a lawsuit against Hauser's coffee company Free Rein, according to documents obtained by People

The filing, per the outlet, is accusing the actor's business of "trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising," and states that both their companies use similar branding marks with intersecting letters.

"Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch," the suit noted, according to the publication, "to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods."

E! News has reached out to reps for Sheridan and Hauser for comment and has not heard back.

Back in October, Hauser announced the launch of his coffee brand, noting that it "draws its spirit from the open promise of the American Dream."

"As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits," the Good Will Hunting alum said in a press release at the time. "Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us."

Two months prior, Bosque Ranch had announced their partnership with Community Coffee to create blends that "embody the spirit of the Cowboy."

"Harvesting beans at their peak creates a full spectrum of richness that can be achieved by only the most skilled master roasters," a joint Instagram post shared in August read. "With more than 100 years of coffee experience, this is Cowboy coffee done right."

The lawsuit between the Yellowstone creator and actor comes seven months after Paramount announced the fifth season of the Western hit drama starring Hauser as Rip Wheeler alongside Kevin Costner's John Dutton would be its last. But fans haven't seen the last of the Dutton ranch as the network revealed Sheridan's plans for the future.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale," CEO of co-production company 101 Studios David Glasser said in a May statement to E! News. "We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

