1883 Creator Taylor Sheridan Revealed That Executives Wanted This Character to Live

Taylor Sheridan is peeling back the curtain on the explosive 1883 finale.

The creator of the Yellowstone prequel recently got candid about the shocking end to the Paramount+ series, which saw the deaths of two major characters: Isabel May's Elsa Dutton, who succumbed to her injuries after being shot by an arrow, and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) by suicide. And more specifically, how the Paramount executives like president Bob Bakish—who had previously ordered more episodes of 1883—reacted to the very definitive conclusion.

"I know they read the scripts, but they don't read scripts," Taylor told Deadline Dec. 20, "so when they read the last episode of 1883, I don't think they digested what had just happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very beginning.

The Hell or High Water writer noted that it was only after watching the finale that they really understood what he was going for.

"The story I heard is Bob Bakish watched it and said, ‘wait a minute, she dies! They all die? What do we do in season two?'" Taylor continued. "I said, ‘there is no season two.' They're like, ‘there better be a f--king season two because we already picked it up.' I'm sitting here going, ‘guys everyone is dead.'"