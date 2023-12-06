Why Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Don't Have a Wedding Date Yet

Watch : Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott are Engaged!

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are designing their life together.

However, the HGTV star and the New Girl actress don't feel the need to rush down the aisle.

"We don't know when we're going married yet," Zooey told E! News in an exclusive interview at ELLE's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 5 "We're just enjoying being engaged right now." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News Dec. 6 at 11 p.m.).

They're also looking forward to the holidays. As for what the Elf alum has planned?

"Just hanging out with family, cooking," Zooey—who shares daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik continued. "So that will be fun."

The (500) Days of Summer star and the Property Brothers cohost, who got engaged in August shortly after celebrating their fourth anniversary, met in 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with his twin brother Drew Scott and her sister Emily Deschanel.