Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies "Sickening" and "Awful" Assault Allegations

Watch : Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out against assault allegations being made against him.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 6. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," Diddy continued. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

In recent weeks, the rapper has been named in several lawsuits, including one filed on Nov. 16 by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of rape and abuse.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," the singer—legal name is Cassandra Ventura—told NBC News at the time. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."