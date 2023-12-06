Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies "Sickening" and "Awful" Assault Allegations

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out against assault allegations being made against him.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 6. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."
"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," Diddy continued. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
In recent weeks, the rapper has been named in several lawsuits, including one filed on Nov. 16 by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of rape and abuse.
"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," the singer—legal name is Cassandra Ventura—told NBC News at the time. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
Diddy's attorney previously denied the accusations on his behalf, calling Cassie's allegations "outrageous."
On Nov. 17, a day after her filing, Cassie—who dated Diddy on and off for nearly a decade—confirmed that they'd reached a settlement.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said in a statement via NBC News. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."
Diddy, meanwhile, also shared in his own statement that he wished Cassie and her family "all the best."
In late November, Diddy was named in two more lawsuits by women who claimed he assaulted them, allegations which he denied via his spokesperson.
A fourth misconduct lawsuit, obtained by the New York Times, was filed against Diddy on Dec. 6, shortly before he posted his Instagram message denying any wrongdoing.
Per the outlet, the fourth suit was filed by an unnamed woman who says Diddy and "two other men gang-raped her in a New York recording studio" in 2003, when the woman was 17.