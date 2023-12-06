Enrique Iglesias Shares Sweet Update About His and Anna Kournikova's Kids

Enrique Iglesias shared his and Anna Kournikova’s current phase of parenting as their kids get older, revealing their reaction to his singing career.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are moving to the song of parenthood.

And as the "Bailando" singer and former tennis player's three kids—twins Nicholas and Lucy, 5, and daughter Mary, 3—are getting older, they're learning exactly what their dad does onstage. 

"My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, it was like, ‘What?!'" Enrique told Today Dec. 4. "Because he's seen a lot of music videos and videos on stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like ‘Oh, my god.' He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way. He was amazed." 

While their kids are well aware that the 48-year-old is a performer, they haven't actually seen him take the stage since he performs too late for them. And even though his kids aren't ready to be in concert seats, toddler Mary has already made it clear what her no. 1 request would be.

Celebrity Parents With Twins

"Whenever I go to pick her up at school, I pick up all of them, and she's always the one that starts singing ‘I Like It' a lot of times," he explained. "And then they all start singing it together. It's the cutest thing ever. That's her favorite song."

Over the years, Enrique and Anna—who began dating after meeting on the set of his 2001 music video for  "Escape"—have made it a point to keep their family largely out of the spotlight.

And despite the "Hero" singer occasionally shares a glimpse into his and Anna's parenthood journey their privacy remains a major priority. 

"Look, it's understandable," Enrique told E! News in 2014 about the attention surrounding his relationship. "For me, my personal life, I do try to keep it as private as possible because I need that balance. When I go home, back home, I want to make sure that whatever goes on in my house, it's just for me and my loved ones with me that are right there and I need that." 

Keep reading to take a look at some of the couple's sweetest pictures.

Instagram / Anna Kournikova
Happy Trio

The couple's twins Nicholas and Lucy, 3, and 19-year-old daughter Mary go for a ride in this video Anna shared in September 2021 to promote Enrique's album Final.

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias
Fourth of July 2021

Enrique shared this adorable pic of himself with twins Nicholas and Lucy.

instagram
Growing Up

The private pair celebrate twins Lucy and Nicholas' 3rd birthdays with rare snapshots of the tots shared to Instagram. 

Instagram
Baby No. 3

The two welcome their third child, a daughter, on Jan. 30, 2020.

Anna Kournikova/Instagram
Double the love

Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.

Uri Schanker/FilmMagic
All Wrapped Up in Each Other

A decade of dating and still going strong! The two were spotted arm-on-arm out in Miami Beach in 2011.

John Parra/WireImage
Not All Black-and-White

Remaining mum about their futures, Anna and Enrique were snapped on a sports date to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game in September 2010. 

Al Bello/Getty Images
Sporty BFFs

The couple paid close attention as they watched Venus Williams play against sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open back in 2009. Meanwhile, tabloids were speculating the longtime pair had finally gotten engaged. 

 

Doug Benc/Getty Images
Sweet and Subtle PDA

Paps snapped the pair sharing a precious moment together as they watch the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat back in 2006. At the time, the rumor mill was buzzing with reports the two had secretly wed. 

Ralph Notaro/Getty Images
Young and in Love

The pair couldn't hide their love for each other when they were snapped leaving a Florida restaurant in 2006. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Once Upon a Time

Only a young couple at the time, the fashion risk-takers stepped out to the New York premiere of Once Upon A Time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began flying that the two had secretly wed, but both parties continued to deny.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Hot Couple Alert!

The super-hot twosome stole the spotlight at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, just one year after they first began dating. 

Interscope Geffen (A&M) Records
Where It All Began

Enrique and Anna started dating in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape."

