Enrique Iglesias Shares Sweet Update About His and Anna Kournikova's Kids

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are moving to the song of parenthood.

And as the "Bailando" singer and former tennis player's three kids—twins Nicholas and Lucy, 5, and daughter Mary, 3—are getting older, they're learning exactly what their dad does onstage.

"My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, it was like, ‘What?!'" Enrique told Today Dec. 4. "Because he's seen a lot of music videos and videos on stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like ‘Oh, my god.' He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way. He was amazed."

While their kids are well aware that the 48-year-old is a performer, they haven't actually seen him take the stage since he performs too late for them. And even though his kids aren't ready to be in concert seats, toddler Mary has already made it clear what her no. 1 request would be.