Enrique Iglesias Shares Sweet Update About His and Anna Kournikova's Kids

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are moving to the song of parenthood.
And as the "Bailando" singer and former tennis player's three kids—twins Nicholas and Lucy, 5, and daughter Mary, 3—are getting older, they're learning exactly what their dad does onstage.
"My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, it was like, ‘What?!'" Enrique told Today Dec. 4. "Because he's seen a lot of music videos and videos on stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like ‘Oh, my god.' He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way. He was amazed."
While their kids are well aware that the 48-year-old is a performer, they haven't actually seen him take the stage since he performs too late for them. And even though his kids aren't ready to be in concert seats, toddler Mary has already made it clear what her no. 1 request would be.
"Whenever I go to pick her up at school, I pick up all of them, and she's always the one that starts singing ‘I Like It' a lot of times," he explained. "And then they all start singing it together. It's the cutest thing ever. That's her favorite song."
Over the years, Enrique and Anna—who began dating after meeting on the set of his 2001 music video for "Escape"—have made it a point to keep their family largely out of the spotlight.
And despite the "Hero" singer occasionally shares a glimpse into his and Anna's parenthood journey their privacy remains a major priority.
"Look, it's understandable," Enrique told E! News in 2014 about the attention surrounding his relationship. "For me, my personal life, I do try to keep it as private as possible because I need that balance. When I go home, back home, I want to make sure that whatever goes on in my house, it's just for me and my loved ones with me that are right there and I need that."
