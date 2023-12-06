Fantasia Barrino Reflects on "Losing Everything Twice" Amid Oscar Buzz

Watch : Fantasia Barrino - 2019 Grammy Awards Glambot

Truth is, Fantasia Barrino is grateful for where she is today.

The American Idol alum, who first played the role of Celie in the 2007 Broadway musical adaptation of The Color Purple, has reprised her part the upcoming film set to debut Dec. 25. And ahead of the movie's release, the 39-year-old has already generated acclaim and Oscar buzz for her portrayal.

It's a moment in time that she isn't taking lightly.

"For me, losing everything twice, having to fight to get back here, it feels good," Fantasia—who has been open about experiencing personal setbacks—told E! News in an exclusive interview at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration Dec. 5. "That's why I'm going to enjoy it because my story has always been out there. I've never been afraid to share it. I feel that when you go through tests, that's your testimony. How else do you help somebody else?"

And though she's experienced a lot in her life, the Grammy winner wants others to know they can also overcome any obstacle.