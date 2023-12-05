Serena Williams Reveals Her Breastmilk Helped Treat the Sunburn on Her Face

Watch : Serena Williams' Mental Health Update: "Not OK Today"

Serena Williams just served an all-star skincare hack.

The tennis legend—who welcomed her second daughter, Adira River, with husband Alexis Ohanian in August—revealed that she's been using her leftover breastmilk to help heal the sunburn on her face.

"I completely got burned under my eye," Serena detailed in a Dec. 3 TikTok. "I was doing retinol and I have sensitive skin, I was in the sun....long story."

The 42-year-old—who also shares daughter Olympia, 6, with the Reddit co-founder—then grabbed a bottle of breastmilk, shook it up, and began applying it to her under eyes with a tissue.

"It works for my kid," she explained. "They say put breastmilk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I'm gonna try it for a week and see how it goes."

In the caption of her video, Serena offered an update on her beauty experiment. "I have to say," she wrote, "after a week of using my breastmilk under my eye, it worked!"