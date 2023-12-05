Serena Williams Reveals Her Breastmilk Helped Treat the Sunburn on Her Face

Serena Williams just served an all-star skincare hack.
The tennis legend—who welcomed her second daughter, Adira River, with husband Alexis Ohanian in August—revealed that she's been using her leftover breastmilk to help heal the sunburn on her face.
"I completely got burned under my eye," Serena detailed in a Dec. 3 TikTok. "I was doing retinol and I have sensitive skin, I was in the sun....long story."
The 42-year-old—who also shares daughter Olympia, 6, with the Reddit co-founder—then grabbed a bottle of breastmilk, shook it up, and began applying it to her under eyes with a tissue.
"It works for my kid," she explained. "They say put breastmilk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I'm gonna try it for a week and see how it goes."
In the caption of her video, Serena offered an update on her beauty experiment. "I have to say," she wrote, "after a week of using my breastmilk under my eye, it worked!"
Serena's findings aren't all that uncommon. After all, there are several perks to using breastmilk as a topical treatment, but there are also important factors to keep in mind.
"Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties," Dr. Sherry Ross, a Los Angeles-based OB/GYN, told E! News in October. "Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."
Ok is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye - it worked! I'm dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol
This isn't the first time the athlete has shared glimpses of her motherhood journey. Last year, Serena opened up about wanting to expand her family and what that meant for her tennis career.
"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," she wrote in an August 2022 essay for Vogue, "and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family."
She continued, "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."
Serena may have retired from tennis, but she's clearly still winning at parenthood.
