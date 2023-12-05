Jamie Foxx Details "Tough" Medical Journey in Emotional Speech After Health Scare

Watch : Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors in First Video Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is cherishing every moment after a difficult health journey.

The Django Unchained star surprised the audience at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements when he accepted the prestigious Vanguard Award.

After walking onto the stage to accept the honor on Dec. 4 from The Burial costar Jurnee Smollett, an emotional Jamie noted, "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk."

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something," the Oscar winner said, referring to his health scare. "I've been through some things."

"I cherish every single minute now — it's different," he continued. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel — I didn't see the light."

The comedian did not directly address the nature of his illness.