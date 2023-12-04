You Need to See Rita Ora Rocking Jaw-Dropping Spikes Down Her Back

Rita Ora turned heads at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in London, rocking prosthetic spikes along her back that looked like plates on a dinosaur's spine.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 04, 2023 9:33 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetRita OraEventsE! Insider
Rita Ora's latest look was on point.

The "Body on Me" singer most certainly dressed to impress at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in London, wearing a cutting-edge look that featured prosthetic spikes placed along the spine of her back.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

For the star-studded affair, held on Dec. 4 at the Royal Albert Hall, Rita slipped into a simple black gown from Primark that consisted of body-clinging material and a risqué backless design. To zhuzh up her look, the 33-year-old decided to add silver chrome spikes on her back, which resembled the plates on a dinosaur's spine.

"It's going to take about two to three hours to put on," Rita revealed in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video. "We went simple with the dress because the spine is such a big part of the look."

photos
2022 The Fashion Awards: Star Sightings

Indeed, she's always been one to go for the wow. Take, for instance, when she sported facial prosthetics to last year's British Fashion Awards.

At the time, Rita placed fish-like scales (that were in the same shade as her skin tone) around the outer area of her eyes. The rest of her makeup was just as spine-chilling, as she donned blood-red lips that were blotted out to create an ombré effect.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Her futuristic facial adornments rivaled her daring ensemble, a fiery red Nensi Dojaka design that featured a ruched bikini top and two silver heart-shaped embellishments that attached to the top. She accessorized with a red G-string thong that also had heart-shaped hardware and matching heels.

The hearts turned out to be a sweet nod to her love life considering she had tied the knot with Taika Waititi four months prior.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's clear the British Fashion Awards always serves as the perfect place to push the boundaries. Keep reading to see all of the fierce and fabulous style moments at the ceremony.

