You Need to See Rita Ora Rocking Jaw-Dropping Spikes Down Her Back

Watch : Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi

Rita Ora's latest look was on point.

The "Body on Me" singer most certainly dressed to impress at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in London, wearing a cutting-edge look that featured prosthetic spikes placed along the spine of her back.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

For the star-studded affair, held on Dec. 4 at the Royal Albert Hall, Rita slipped into a simple black gown from Primark that consisted of body-clinging material and a risqué backless design. To zhuzh up her look, the 33-year-old decided to add silver chrome spikes on her back, which resembled the plates on a dinosaur's spine.

"It's going to take about two to three hours to put on," Rita revealed in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video. "We went simple with the dress because the spine is such a big part of the look."