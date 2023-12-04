Julia Roberts Reveals the "Simple rules" She Sets for Her Teenage Kids

Julia Roberts just revealed how she lays down the law at home.
The Erin Brockovich actress recently shared rare insight into how she and husband Daniel Moder decided to approach parenthood in the age of technology.
"For us, we just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station, where everybody's phone goes when you get home," Julia—who shares twins Phinneas and Hazel , 19, and Henry, 16, with the cinematographer—told Today's Hoda Kotb in an interview published Dec. 4. "There's no phones at the table, certainly."
Although the couple's kids are older now, the Pretty Woman actress explained she's still very much a mama bear.
"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she shared, "which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And, 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home you get home, [so] I can see that you're home safe and sound."
Luckily, Julia noted that her kids don't mind her parenting practices.
"I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them," the 56-year-old explained, "and it's not eye-rolling and there's a huge amount of understanding."
Although Julia has mostly kept details of her family life out of the spotlight, she has offered a glimpse into her motherhood journey, telling E! News last year the "really critical" lessons she's learned.
"I think it's our personal responsibility to advocate for ourselves," she noted, "and I think that my husband and I both are people of strong convictions and opinions and compassions, and we try to instill that in our kids as much by example as by preaching."
