Julia Roberts Reveals the "Simple rules" She Sets for Her Teenage Kids

Watch : Julia Roberts Honors Twins in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Julia Roberts just revealed how she lays down the law at home.

The Erin Brockovich actress recently shared rare insight into how she and husband Daniel Moder decided to approach parenthood in the age of technology.

"For us, we just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station, where everybody's phone goes when you get home," Julia—who shares twins Phinneas and Hazel , 19, and Henry, 16, with the cinematographer—told Today's Hoda Kotb in an interview published Dec. 4. "There's no phones at the table, certainly."

Although the couple's kids are older now, the Pretty Woman actress explained she's still very much a mama bear.

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she shared, "which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And, 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home you get home, [so] I can see that you're home safe and sound."