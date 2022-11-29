Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 18th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Watch : Julia Roberts' Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut

Time moves faster than a runaway bride.

Need proof? Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus turned 18 years old on Nov. 28, and the Oscar winner celebrated the major milestone with a touching Instagram tribute.

"18," she captioned a throwback photo of her and her kids when they were babies. "Love you."

Julia shares Phinnaeus and Hazel with her cinematographer husband Daniel Moder. They're also parents to son Henry, 15.

And while the world may see Julia as a major Hollywood star, to her kids, she's mom.

When Oprah Winfrey asked the My Best Friend's Wedding star in a 2018 interview for Harper's Bazaar if her kids realized her level of fame, Julia said she didn't think her children would "ever have a true sense of that." Recalling the time when they "were starting to figure it out," the Notting Hill alum added, "It was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"