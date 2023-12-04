Friends Actress Marlo Thomas Shares Sweet Memory of Matthew Perry on Set

The one where Marlo Thomas remembers her friend.
The 86-year-old recently reflected on her guest appearances on Friends, sharing fond memories of the late Matthew Perry on the set of the NBC sitcom.
"I noticed how appreciative he was of the other actors," Marlo, who played the mom of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I remember when I did my very first scene, I walked into the coffee shop and he was sitting on the sofa, and he looked at me in a generous way. I could tell that he liked what I was doing. He gave that vibe off."
She continued, "He had a very sweet smile on his face, and that said to me, ‘I like what you're doing.' And I remember that very much. They were all very nice, but it's the one thing I remember specifically about him."
And the That Girl alum—who recently collaborated with Williams Sonoma on a holiday collection, which is available now—isn't the only Friends actor to remember their time working with Matthew in the weeks since his death in October.
In fact, Marlo's sentiments were echoed by another, one who worked even more closely with Matthew: Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's love interest Janice.
The day after Matthew's passing, Maggie shared a photo of the two on set. "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry," she captioned the Oct. 29 post. "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."
And a few weeks later, after the other stars of the sitcom—Jennifer, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow—shared personal messages about Matthew's passing, Maggie shared a heartfelt note about his legacy.
"I'm so moved this morning as I read the beautiful tributes left here on Instagram," she wrote of her former colleagues' words on Nov. 15, under images of her and Matthew on Friends. "Matthew's loss is and will continue to be felt so deeply by all who knew and loved him and that love is magnified by the millions of Friends fans who have so much love for Chandler Bing.
For more stars' reactions to Matthew's passing, keep reading.