Friends Actress Marlo Thomas Shares Sweet Memory of Matthew Perry on Set

Watch : Matthew Perry Death: Friends & Co-Stars Pay Tribute

The one where Marlo Thomas remembers her friend.

The 86-year-old recently reflected on her guest appearances on Friends, sharing fond memories of the late Matthew Perry on the set of the NBC sitcom.

"I noticed how appreciative he was of the other actors," Marlo, who played the mom of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I remember when I did my very first scene, I walked into the coffee shop and he was sitting on the sofa, and he looked at me in a generous way. I could tell that he liked what I was doing. He gave that vibe off."

She continued, "He had a very sweet smile on his face, and that said to me, ‘I like what you're doing.' And I remember that very much. They were all very nice, but it's the one thing I remember specifically about him."

And the That Girl alum—who recently collaborated with Williams Sonoma on a holiday collection, which is available now—isn't the only Friends actor to remember their time working with Matthew in the weeks since his death in October.