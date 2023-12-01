Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Sons Make First Public Appearance at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin received his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1 and celebrated with those close to his heart, including Brenda Song and his Home Alone costar Catherine O’Hara.

Watch: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song didn't leave home alone.

The Home Alone actor, 43, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress, 35, made a rare public appearance with their two children—son Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was revealed in March—as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 1.

Dakota sported a mohawk hairstyle and blue jumpsuit on the red carpet, while his younger brother completed his adorable look with a white sweater and pale blue vest. 

Macaulay's IRL family weren't the only ones there for the big occasion. In fact, Catherine O'Hara, who played his mom in both the 1990 movie Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, served as one of the ceremony speakers as did Natasha Lyonne, who appeared alongside him in the 2003 film Party Monster and Adam Green's Aladdin in 2016. 

While fans have seen Macaulay onscreen since he was just a kid, he tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. In fact, the My Girl alum and Brenda, whose engagement was confirmed in 2022, have attended only a few public events together and have shared just the occasional insight into their family's world.

"My boyfriend and I are very hands-on," the Dollface star said in a 2022 interview with The Cut. "We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born. He's 9 months old now. When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day."

She added, "People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."

To see Macaulay and Brenda step out with their kids, keep reading. 

Big Moment

Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023.

Right at Home

Culkin shared a hug with fiancée Brenda Song, who he has been dating for about five years.

Family Affair

Culkin and Song's son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, stepped out for his first public appearance.

Big Debut

The couple also showed off their second baby boy—whose birth was confirmed in March. 

Special Bond

The pair named their eldest Dakota after Culkin's older sister, who died in a car accident in 2008. Their younger son's name has yet to be revealed.

McCallister Reunion

Culkin's Home Alone mom Catherine O'Hara delivered a speech to celebrate his milestone.

Not Alone

Paris Jackson also attended to support her godfather.

Can't Beat This Hug

Michael Jackson's daughter offered a hug to Culkin—a friend of the late singer—at the ceremony.

Love Is the New Black

Also among the presenters was Natasha Lyonne, who costarred with Culkin in 2003's Party Monster.

