Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Sons Make First Public Appearance at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song didn't leave home alone.

The Home Alone actor, 43, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress, 35, made a rare public appearance with their two children—son Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was revealed in March—as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 1.

Dakota sported a mohawk hairstyle and blue jumpsuit on the red carpet, while his younger brother completed his adorable look with a white sweater and pale blue vest.

Macaulay's IRL family weren't the only ones there for the big occasion. In fact, Catherine O'Hara, who played his mom in both the 1990 movie Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, served as one of the ceremony speakers as did Natasha Lyonne, who appeared alongside him in the 2003 film Party Monster and Adam Green's Aladdin in 2016.

While fans have seen Macaulay onscreen since he was just a kid, he tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. In fact, the My Girl alum and Brenda, whose engagement was confirmed in 2022, have attended only a few public events together and have shared just the occasional insight into their family's world.