Ryan Cabrera and WWE’s Alexa Bliss Welcome First Baby

Watch : WWE Star Alexa Bliss EXPECTING Baby With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have some rocking news: They are officially parents.

The WWE star, 32, and the singer, 41, welcomed baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera on Nov. 27, Ryan shared on Instagram in a video mimicking a WWE referee.

"Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces," Ryan, clad in a "girl dad" hat, said in an Instagram video as Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady" played. "She is 21 inches of fury."

Alongside the announcement, he wrote, "Breakin Hearts since 11.27.23!!!"

The wrestling champ first revealed their daughter's moniker in a Sept. 17 Instagram post, and highlighted some special bonding moments, including a glimpse at her cravings. "Fries for Me," she captioned her Oct. 4 Instagram post at the time, "Fries for Hendrix."

But they've detailed more than just their baby's name, as the duo kept fans up to date on social media throughout their journey, including sharing a look at their fun-filled sex reveal.