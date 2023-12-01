Ryan Cabrera and WWE’s Alexa Bliss Welcome First Baby

WWE star and “On The Way Down” singer Ryan Cabrera have welcomed their first baby and paid homage to one of the most influential musicians of all time, Jimi Hendrix.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have some rocking news: They are officially parents.

The WWE star, 32, and the singer, 41, welcomed baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera on Nov. 27, Ryan shared on Instagram in a video mimicking a WWE referee. 

"Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces," Ryan, clad in a "girl dad" hat, said in an Instagram video as Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady" played. "She is 21 inches of fury."

Alongside the announcement, he wrote, "Breakin Hearts since 11.27.23!!!"

The wrestling champ first revealed their daughter's moniker in a Sept. 17 Instagram post, and highlighted some special bonding moments, including a glimpse at her cravings. "Fries for Me," she captioned her Oct. 4 Instagram post at the time, "Fries for Hendrix."

But they've detailed more than just their baby's name, as the duo kept fans up to date on social media throughout their journey, including sharing a look at their fun-filled sex reveal.

And it was only fitting that the couple, who had a star-studded rock band lineup at their wedding, publicly announced the sex by breaking a decorative guitar to release pink powder, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Prior to welcoming their latest addition, the couple, who wed in 2022, admitted that they didn't expect to be wrestling with diapers and onesies so soon.

"It was a total surprise," Alexa told E! News in an exclusive interview in May. "We weren't trying at all."

Ryan echoed her sentiment, adding that they "couldn't be more excited."

Keep reading to see more from Alexa and Ryan's fun pregnancy reveal.

Courtesy of Ryan and Lexi Cabrera
Party of 3

The WWE champ told E! News that their baby news was a "total surprise" when they found out in late March.

Courtesy of Ryan and Lexi Cabrera
Expecting to Pop This Winter!

As the two revealed in decorative fashion, their baby is expected to arrive in December 2023.

Courtesy of Ryan and Lexi Cabrera
The One Where They Became Parents

Ever the Friends fans, the wrestling star and "Photo" singer decided to reveal their big news with a play on their favorite TV show in his latest video.

Courtesy of Ryan and Lexi Cabrera
40 Kinds of Happiness

The performer showed his playful side, posing next to his wife with a faked-out tummy to match.

Courtesy of Ryan and Lexi Cabrera
Spend It With You

As the couple revealed, they celebrated their news not once but twice—and with good reason. "Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A.," Ryan shared, "and one in Orlando."

Courtesy of Ryan and Lexi Cabrera
Worth It

As Ryan and Alexa, who were seen posing with champagne glasses alongside a sign that read, "Do Not Refill Until December," noted, "We like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways."

 

