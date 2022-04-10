Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Are Married in Rock and Roll Wedding

Watch : Alexa Bliss Unleashes Fidget Spinners on the "Total Divas"

Who's that walking "on the way down" the aisle? Why, it's none other than Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss!

The musician, 39, and WWE star, 30, officially tied the knot on Saturday, April 9, Ryan's rep confirmed to E! News. The event—which was lovingly described as a "self-deemed s--tshow" by Cabrera—saw the couple exchange their vows in front of friends and family at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, Calif., per People.

Prior to their wedding day, Ryan revealed his apprehensions about reading his vows in public, partially in fear of getting a little teary-eyed. "We were talking about doing our vows, and I was like, 'Maybe we should do it in private,'" he told the outlet. "I cry a lot! I can't help it. I'm that guy. It is what it is. I'm emotional, so it's going to be waterworks."

The "True" singer revealed that his vows came to him "in a dream," adding, "I was uncontrollably crying, but I was reading the vows, and I was like, 'Oh, that's good stuff!' So I woke up in the middle of the night and started jotting it down."