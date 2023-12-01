Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Watch : Is Taylor Swift’s "Sweet Nothing" Really About Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift never said a single vow, and her rep is speaking now.

Tree Paine—who has been the head of Taylor's publicity team for almost a decade—has taken a moment to call out a rumor that Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn once had a marriage-like, non-legal ceremony in 2020 or 2021. And in doing so, she is putting the rumors to bed once and for all.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Tree wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 30 over a screenshot of the account's post. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."

And on the post's impact, she added, "It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

As for Deuxmoi, while the account did take a moment to apologize, they did not seem to be entirely convinced either.

"Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same?" the account wrote on their Instagram Story over Tree's tweet. "Either way, I apologize to Taylor."