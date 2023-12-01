Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Taylor Swift's rep Tree Paine publicly addressed a claim that the Grammy winner and ex Joe Alwyn once had a marriage-like ceremony.

Taylor Swift never said a single vow, and her rep is speaking now. 

Tree Paine—who has been the head of Taylor's publicity team for almost a decade—has taken a moment to call out a rumor that Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn once had a marriage-like, non-legal ceremony in 2020 or 2021. And in doing so, she is putting the rumors to bed once and for all. 

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Tree wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 30 over a screenshot of the account's post. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."

And on the post's impact, she added, "It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

As for Deuxmoi, while the account did take a moment to apologize, they did not seem to be entirely convinced either. 

"Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same?" the account wrote on their Instagram Story over Tree's tweet. "Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

photos
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

While marriage and engagement rumors were sparked about Taylor and Joe multiple times before their breakup in April, the Grammy winner and actor have only ever denied such speculation. In fact, the pair had a few rumors and to deal with during their time together. Their solution? To shake it off—and to write a song about it

Specifically, "Lavender Haze"—off Taylor's October 2022 album Midnights—was inspired by the couple learning to ignore the noise and live in a lavender haze, which was a phrase used in the 50s to describe being in love. 

"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," Taylor, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, explained in a video shared at the time of her album's release. "Like my relationship. For six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Of course, the Midnights track isn't the only Joe-inspired song Taylor penned during their time together. For an entire breakdown of all the songs written about her London Boy, keep reading.  

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Exile"

The first song Taylor Swift collaborated on with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the ballad appears on 2020's Folklore as a duet with Bon Iver. At the time of the album's release, Joe was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery, though Taylor confirmed William and Joe were one and the same during her Disney+ concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor revealed Joe had written the entire piano part, along with singing, "I can see you standin' honey/With his arms around your body/Laughin' but the joke's not funny at all." She went on to say The Favourite actor was "always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," but the couple may have never worked together if it wasn't for the COVID-19 shutdown. 

"I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this,'" she explained, "'because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it's like if we write this song together?'" 

The result of their professional collaboration? Winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

"We're so proud of 'Exile,'" Taylor gushed. "All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him."

Apple Music
"Evermore"

For the title track off her ninth studio album, Taylor explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she and Joe worked together the same way they did on "Exile," with Joe crafting the melody, Taylor writing the lyrics and Bon Iver once again serving as the male singing voice.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the song's co-producer Aaron Dessner said it was "really important" for Joe to play the piano part on "Evermore" as he wasn't able to on "Exile" due to recording issues.

"But this time, we could," Aaron said. "I just think it's an important and special part of the story."

John Medina/Getty Images
"All the Girls You Loved Before"

Just hours before Taylor kicked off The Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, the Grammy winner treated fans to four brand-new songs, including "All of the Girls You Loved Before." Originally intended for her 2019 album Lover, fans theorized that the track was about Joe. 

Taylor begins her pre-chorus by singing, "Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined." Those lyrics reminded fans of another song she wrote about Joe on Midnights titled "Mastermind" on which she sings, "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates / And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time."

Later in the song, Taylor croons, "The way you call me 'baby' / Treat me like a lady." Swifties quickly flashed back to Taylor's reputation hit "King of My Heart," which is also about Joe. In the track, she sings, "We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin' me 'baby' like tryin' on clothes."

Getty Images
"Betty"

Part of the high school love triangle trilogy on Folklore, Taylor said "Betty" was the result of her hearing Joe "singing the entire, fully formed chorus from another room." 

"I really liked that it seemed to be an apology," she continued. "And I've written so many songs from a female's perspective of wanting a male apology, that we decided to make it from a teenage boy's perspective, apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he's been foolish."

VEVO
"Lavender Haze"

While Joe wasn't actively involved with the production on Midnights' opening track—Zoë Kravitz is credited as a co-songwriter though!—Taylor's desire to protect their relationship from the public was the inspiration for the song.

"If the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it," she explained on Instagram. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff—and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

The title comes from a phrase commonly used in the 1950s that Taylor first heard while watching Mad Men, sharing that it meant an "all-encompassing love glow."

Jackson Lee/GC Images
"Champagne Problems"

Though the couple co-wrote the Evermore song about a failed engagement, Taylor shot down the speculation that it was about their relationship.

"I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't," she told Zane Lowe. "Because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever."

Taylor continued, "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. So...we write the saddest [ones]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

In addition to the title track and "Champagne Problems," Joe also co-wrote "Coney Island," a dark duet featuring The National frontman Matt Berninger,  on Evermore.

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Peace"

Described by Taylor as the most vulnerable song on Folklore, the ballad was the result of the superstar feeling "more rooted in my personal life" because of Joe, she told Paul McCartney in an interview for Rolling Stone.

"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now," she said, "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
"Sweet Nothing"

The only track Joe co-wrote on Midnights, this sweet love song opens with a pebble picked up from a beach in Wicklow, which is the county in Ireland where the actor filmed the Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

Republic

"You're Losing Me"

Taylor wrote the ballad "You're Losing Me" about a dying relationship on Dec. 5, 2021, according to collaborator Jack Antonoff. He revealed the "very special track from the midnights sessions" was "written and recorded at home" just weeks after she released Red (Taylor's Version) and the "All Too Well" short film.

Taylor waited over a year to release it, debuting it as a Midnights bonus song in May 2023 (one month after news broke of her split with Joe, leading fans to speculate it's about their breakup). 

"I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore / For you / 'Cause you're losin' me," she sings. "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy."

The lyrics also hint at a rejected marriage proposal: "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
"London Boy"

Um, Joe is British. Enough said. 

