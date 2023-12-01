Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Taylor Swift never said a single vow, and her rep is speaking now.
Tree Paine—who has been the head of Taylor's publicity team for almost a decade—has taken a moment to call out a rumor that Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn once had a marriage-like, non-legal ceremony in 2020 or 2021. And in doing so, she is putting the rumors to bed once and for all.
"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Tree wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 30 over a screenshot of the account's post. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."
And on the post's impact, she added, "It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."
As for Deuxmoi, while the account did take a moment to apologize, they did not seem to be entirely convinced either.
"Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same?" the account wrote on their Instagram Story over Tree's tweet. "Either way, I apologize to Taylor."
While marriage and engagement rumors were sparked about Taylor and Joe multiple times before their breakup in April, the Grammy winner and actor have only ever denied such speculation. In fact, the pair had a few rumors and to deal with during their time together. Their solution? To shake it off—and to write a song about it.
Specifically, "Lavender Haze"—off Taylor's October 2022 album Midnights—was inspired by the couple learning to ignore the noise and live in a lavender haze, which was a phrase used in the 50s to describe being in love.
"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," Taylor, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, explained in a video shared at the time of her album's release. "Like my relationship. For six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."
