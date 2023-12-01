Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Posts Spicy Photo of Actor in His Underwear

Mark Wahlberg’s wife Rhea Durham posted a revealing photo of the actor in just his underwear and socks while apparently undergoing red light therapy.

Watch: Mark Wahlberg Says Kids Are Embarrassed By His Old Pics

You won't catch Marky Mark in tighty-whities.

Mark Wahlberg stripped down to just his boxer briefs and socks in a red hot photo shared by his wife Rhea Durham. The Departed star was seen clutching his privates while lying in a mechanical bed illuminated with scarlet lighting, seemingly undergoing red light therapy at home.

Rhea captioned the Nov. 30 Instagram photo with a chili pepper emoji and wrote, "Good Morning and you're welcome."

Fans had a ball over the revealing pic. "What on earth is Mark doing tanning?" one asked, while another user wrote, "We love a generous woman."

More fans thanked Rhea for sharing the snap of his morning routine (which actually begins at 3:30 a.m.!), with one writing in the comment section, "you are the funniest and best wife."

And Mark and Rhea certainly have a packed home. The longtime couple—who tied the knot in 2009—share kids Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, who are already following in dad's footsteps as a performer and martial artist.

"My son's really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," the actor recently told E! News. "My daughter [Grace] obviously is an equestrian."

As for Brendan, the 52-year-old noted, "My youngest son says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So, I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games."

Instagram/Rhea Durham

While Mark said he could've used his connections to secure Brendan a role in his new movie The Family Plan, he is making sure his kids fully earn their parts. 

"He had to go through the process and audition," he explained. "I had to know that he was serious and not gonna get the job and, like school, 'I don't wanna go today Dad.' So he didn't audition, so I didn't push it."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Perhaps Mark'll be more focused on thirst traps going forward.

See more stars show off in steamy pics.

Instagram / Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

The rapper shared an uncensored nude mirror selfie as part of a photo dump shared on his Instagram Stories in August 2023.

Instagram/Halle Berry
Halle Berry

After an Instagram user accused the Oscar winner of "posting nudes for attention," she clapped back with a comment reading: "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

lisarinna / Instagram
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum left little to the imagination in this nude selfie shared in July 2023. "Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," she wrote, referencing the beloved Schitt's Creek character. "Ok Moira." 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

Three months after giving birth to her first baby, the House Bunny actress shared a nude selfie to celebrate her "jiggly" postpartum body.

"This body of mine made a human from scratch," Rumer, who shares daughter Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, wrote on her Instagram in August 2023, "and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face."

She added, " I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do. In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou."

John Stamos / Caitlin McHugh Stamos / Instagram
John Stamos

The Full House alum marked his 60th birthday on Aug. 19, 2023 with a nude photo of himself taken by wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Instagram
Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez approved! The singer shared this steamy snapshot of her husband in a "Daddy Appreciation Post" on Father's Day. 

Instagram
Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa couldn't help but to thirst over the Riverdale actor when he tried to cool down from the summer heat in the pool.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

No bikini? No problem! The Goop founder sunbathed topless next to husband Brad Falchuk during their Italian getaway in June 2023.

Instagram/Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress was what she called "summer ready" in just her bikini bottoms, a wide-brimmed hat and a good poolside read.

Instagram/Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

No crying in the club here! The "Havana" singer was all-smiles during a nude swim while on vacation in her Puerto Rico.

Insatgram/Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

The supermodel stripped down for a relaxing dip in the hot tub by a lake.

Instagram
Pink

The "Just Like Fire" singer went au naturel during a trip into the woods in May 2023. "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," she wrote in the caption. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tried to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies."

Instagram/Jenny Mollen
Jenny Mollen

"My past is packed with fashion blunders and wardrobe malfunctions, most of which were my fault," the Angel actress wrote on Insatgram. "This scuba fin wasn't one of them. But believe me, there were some doozies."

Instagram/Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The couple that suns together, stays together! The Thor star showed off his buff beach bod while vacationing in Spain with his wife.

Instagram/Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress snapped a cheeky pic in her thong bikini while working on her tan.

instagram/Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley

Sun's out, buns out! The model soaked up some rays while lounging on a pool float.

Instagram/Sami Sheen
Sami Sheen

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards wasn't afraid to show some skin while vacationing in Hawaii.

Instagram
Eric Decker

Posing nude? Game on! The retired football player stripped down to promote wife Jessie James Decker's Just Eat cookbook.

Instagram/Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake

The former talk show host penned an empowering message about "complete self-acceptance and self love" alongside a nude photo in June 2023: "Hands down, these days are the best of my life."

She added, "54 1/2 years old (young!). Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here."

 

Insatgram/Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould

It looks like the Modern Family actor worked up quite the sweat while hiking in Colorado.

Instagram/Liam Payne
Liam Payne

Strip that down, indeed! The One Direction alum sent temperatures soaring with this poolside pic.

Instagram
Coco

The model turned up the heat in an itty-bitty thong bikini during Fourth of July celebrations.

Instagram/Rosalía
Rosalía

The "Malamente" singer kicked back in nothing but a pair of barely-there bottoms.

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova

Birthday suit alert! The supermodel went nude in celebration of her 58th birthday, writing on Instagram, "The hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

 

Instagram
Jared Leto

The Morbius star's abs were just too Gucci during this rock-climbing excursion.

