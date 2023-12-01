Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Posts Spicy Photo of Actor in His Underwear

You won't catch Marky Mark in tighty-whities.
Mark Wahlberg stripped down to just his boxer briefs and socks in a red hot photo shared by his wife Rhea Durham. The Departed star was seen clutching his privates while lying in a mechanical bed illuminated with scarlet lighting, seemingly undergoing red light therapy at home.
Rhea captioned the Nov. 30 Instagram photo with a chili pepper emoji and wrote, "Good Morning and you're welcome."
Fans had a ball over the revealing pic. "What on earth is Mark doing tanning?" one asked, while another user wrote, "We love a generous woman."
More fans thanked Rhea for sharing the snap of his morning routine (which actually begins at 3:30 a.m.!), with one writing in the comment section, "you are the funniest and best wife."
And Mark and Rhea certainly have a packed home. The longtime couple—who tied the knot in 2009—share kids Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, who are already following in dad's footsteps as a performer and martial artist.
"My son's really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," the actor recently told E! News. "My daughter [Grace] obviously is an equestrian."
As for Brendan, the 52-year-old noted, "My youngest son says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So, I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games."
While Mark said he could've used his connections to secure Brendan a role in his new movie The Family Plan, he is making sure his kids fully earn their parts.
"He had to go through the process and audition," he explained. "I had to know that he was serious and not gonna get the job and, like school, 'I don't wanna go today Dad.' So he didn't audition, so I didn't push it."
Perhaps Mark'll be more focused on thirst traps going forward.
