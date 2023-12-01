Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Posts Spicy Photo of Actor in His Underwear

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Says Kids Are Embarrassed By His Old Pics

You won't catch Marky Mark in tighty-whities.

Mark Wahlberg stripped down to just his boxer briefs and socks in a red hot photo shared by his wife Rhea Durham. The Departed star was seen clutching his privates while lying in a mechanical bed illuminated with scarlet lighting, seemingly undergoing red light therapy at home.

Rhea captioned the Nov. 30 Instagram photo with a chili pepper emoji and wrote, "Good Morning and you're welcome."

Fans had a ball over the revealing pic. "What on earth is Mark doing tanning?" one asked, while another user wrote, "We love a generous woman."

More fans thanked Rhea for sharing the snap of his morning routine (which actually begins at 3:30 a.m.!), with one writing in the comment section, "you are the funniest and best wife."

And Mark and Rhea certainly have a packed home. The longtime couple—who tied the knot in 2009—share kids Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, who are already following in dad's footsteps as a performer and martial artist.