Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly

Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first.

The Father Stu actor recently opened up about how he balances work and family life with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four children: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12.

"That is the biggest challenge," he said during an Oct. 11 interview with The Talk. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home."

Mark, 51, revealed that he made the decision to move his family to Nevada from Hollywood so they could all have a chance at enjoying life within a different location.

"I want to be able to work from home," he continued. "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

As the Ted star explained, "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."