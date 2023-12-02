Why Fatherhood Made Chad Michael Murray Ready For a One Tree Hill Reboot

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Ranks His Most ICONIC Characters

Older and wiser, Chad Michael Murray is ready to return to Tree Hill.

When One Tree Hill debuted in 2003, a then 22-year-old Murray instantly became one of the early aughts' biggest heartthrobs, his personal life becoming tabloid fodder as his career continued to skyrocket, thanks to starring roles in films like A Cinderella Story and Freaky Friday.

So, obviously, fans were devastated when Murray abruptly left the CW drama after season six, only returning for one brief appearance in OTH's final season in 2012.

But 20 years and three children with wife Sarah Roemer later, the now 42-year-old is more than ready to put on Lucas Scott's Lions jersey again.

"I just can't see a world where something won't happen," Murray told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Something will happen. Whether we get everybody together and do a live reading of the show, or we create a new fictional future episode, I don't know what it will be."