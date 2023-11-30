You’ll Swoon Hearing Kelsea Ballerini Describe First Kiss With Chase Stokes

It was muscle memory from the very first kiss.
Kelsea Ballerini did not hold back detailing her romance with Chase Stokes—including the true timeline of when they started dating.
The country singer explained in a new interview that she first DMed him on Instagram on Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. while out drunk with her friends. And then she jumped right in.
After texting and FaceTiming, the pair were supposed to have their first in-person date on Jan. 8. But she ended up being in L.A. the day before to perform at a party, so they met up early. "He was like, 'Drop your pin,'" she shared on Call Her Daddy's Nov. 29 episode. "I had just gotten done playing, and he was like, 'I'm in valet.'"
Kelsea—who said she "sweating" just thinking about their first date—was worried the chemistry they had over the phone would not translate in person. But immediately when Chase got out of his car, she swooned over how hot he looked.
"He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me," Kelsea shared, "and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"
Needless to say, the 30-year-old considers that Jan. 7 night their anniversary.
Kelsea—who broke up with husband Morgan Evans in August 2022—recalled that the sweet experience was so redeeming compared to her past relationships.
"He's the most emotionally intelligent man I've ever met in my life," she noted of Chase. "I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman."
And as for their connection in the bedroom? "I'm having a nice time," she quipped. "The safety it gives you is so beautiful. You get to know yourself and it's a whole new world."
