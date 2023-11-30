You’ll Swoon Hearing Kelsea Ballerini Describe First Kiss With Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini shared heart-melting details of her first kiss with Chase Stokes—and it's proof they indeed went from zero to feelin' obsessed.

It was muscle memory from the very first kiss.

Kelsea Ballerini did not hold back detailing her romance with Chase Stokes—including the true timeline of when they started dating

The country singer explained in a new interview that she first DMed him on Instagram on Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. while out drunk with her friends. And then she jumped right in.

After texting and FaceTiming, the pair were supposed to have their first in-person date on Jan. 8. But she ended up being in L.A. the day before to perform at a party, so they met up early. "He was like, 'Drop your pin,'" she shared on Call Her Daddy's Nov. 29 episode. "I had just gotten done playing, and he was like, 'I'm in valet.'"

Kelsea—who said she "sweating" just thinking about their first date—was worried the chemistry they had over the phone would not translate in person. But immediately when Chase got out of his car, she swooned over how hot he looked.

"He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me," Kelsea shared, "and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"

Needless to say, the 30-year-old considers that Jan. 7 night their anniversary.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Kelsea—who broke up with husband Morgan Evans in August 2022—recalled that the sweet experience was so redeeming compared to her past relationships.

"He's the most emotionally intelligent man I've ever met in my life," she noted of Chase. "I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman."

And as for their connection in the bedroom? "I'm having a nice time," she quipped. "The safety it gives you is so beautiful. You get to know yourself and it's a whole new world." 

Get a deeper look at Kelsea and Chase's universe here:

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Jumping Heartfirst

Kelsea Ballerini slid into Chase Stokes' DMs on Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. while she was out drunk with friends at a bar.

They eventually met up in person for the first time on Jan. 7, 2023, which she considers their anniversary. 

"He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me," Kelsea later recalled on Call Her Daddy, "and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Shooting Her Shot

A romance blossomed after that first DM.

"He shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," the "Heartfirst" singer explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in."

The singer eventually shared the screenshot of their first convo in honor of her boyfriend's 31st birthday.

 

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
First Date Nerves

Kelsea would later post footage of the beginning of their relationship, sharing a throwback clip on TikTok of herself preparing for their first official date. 

"Happy weekend," she captioned the post, "heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase."

Set to her song "How Do I Do This," which is about going on a first date after many years, Kelsea models her outfit in the video.

"Here's the look, with the boots" Kelsea says while checking herself out in a full-length mirror. Turning around to showcase her half-up, half-down hairstyle, she adds, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."

She continues speaking to an unnamed friend, explaining, "He's picking me up and we're going to a sushi place and I'll call you tomorrow and for a full update."

Taking a deep breath and raising one arm and finger in the air, she finally says, "I can do this. I can do this." And, after doing a little dance, she proclaims, "It's just a date. You just go and you just eat food and you talk about things that you do, OK?"

Instagram
Romance Rumors

The two made their romance public in January 2023 when they were photographed looking cozy at a football game.

Instagram Cuteness

In February, Chase shared a pic of himself and Kelsea showing some PDA.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Red Carpet Debut

The pair officially stepped out as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Award Show PDA

The two showcased their love on the red carpet.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images
Broadway Baby

The twosome attended the premiere party for the Broadway musical Shucked at Capitale in April 2023.

Instagram
Hometown Visit

In May 2023, Chase joined Kelsea on a trip to her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty
PDA Alert

The two attended Armani Beauty's ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A celebration in Malibu, Calif., in July 2023.

Instagram/Chase Stokes
The Sweetest Surprise

Chase shocked Kelsea when he unexpectedly greeted her at the airport in July, with both stars posting video and photos from their adorable reunion. 

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images
Ciao Bella

The couple only had eyes for one another at a Venice Film Festival event in August 2023. 

Gotham/GC Images
NYC Date Night

The two were spotted on a summer date in NYC, where she performed on TODAY.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," Kelsea said on the show of Chase, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
A Black Tie Affair

Kelsea and Chase were dressed to the nines when they attended designer Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" event on Sept. 2, 2023 in Venice, Italy. 

The singer-songwriter and the Outer Banks star shared images of their getaway on Instagram, including snaps from a cooking class and lounging at the beach.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

All Smiles

Kelsea shared this behind-the-scenes look from the event.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
Birthday Love

To commemorate Kelsea's 30th birthday on Sept. 12, Chase posted a carousel of photos and videos of the three-time Grammy nominee. 

"dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini," he captioned the series. "i love you."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Red Hot

The two appeared together at the 2023 MTV VMAs on her birthday.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Red Carpet Romance

The two shared a kiss at the event.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Couple's Selfie

Kelsea unveiled this pic on Chase's 31st birthday Sept. 16, 2023.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Loving Like They Mean It

She planted a smooch on his cheek at the CMA Awards 2023 in November.

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Sex Confession

Kelsea revealed details of their sex life in November, telling Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, "I'm having a nice time."

"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she noted. "And it don't be like that anymore."

The musician didn't understand how sex could be "a real connector in a relationship" before dating him.

"I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with," the Grammy nominee shared. "Now I realize it's a connector for people."

