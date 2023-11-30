You’ll Swoon Hearing Kelsea Ballerini Describe First Kiss With Chase Stokes

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About “Redeeming” Relationship

It was muscle memory from the very first kiss.

Kelsea Ballerini did not hold back detailing her romance with Chase Stokes—including the true timeline of when they started dating.

The country singer explained in a new interview that she first DMed him on Instagram on Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. while out drunk with her friends. And then she jumped right in.

After texting and FaceTiming, the pair were supposed to have their first in-person date on Jan. 8. But she ended up being in L.A. the day before to perform at a party, so they met up early. "He was like, 'Drop your pin,'" she shared on Call Her Daddy's Nov. 29 episode. "I had just gotten done playing, and he was like, 'I'm in valet.'"

Kelsea—who said she "sweating" just thinking about their first date—was worried the chemistry they had over the phone would not translate in person. But immediately when Chase got out of his car, she swooned over how hot he looked.