Rumer Willis Shares Empowering Message About Avoiding Breastfeeding "Shame"

Rumer Willis is getting a few motherhood tips off her chest.
The 35-year-old—who welcomed her baby girl Louetta in April with partner Derek Richard Thomas—opened up about her breastfeeding journey and why she wants to help other parents feel empowered about their experience.
"I don't have shame about my breasts or about feeding my daughter," Rumer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "That's how they eat; that's how they find connection; that's how they find safety. We, as a society, are the ones who have sexualized breasts. Breasts are literally made to feed our children."
It's this mindset that has helped the House Bunny alum feel confident and comfortable feeding her 7-month-old daughter anywhere.
"I have no problem doing it," the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore explained. "If people look at me weird or judge me, that's fine. Whatever your journey is, don't be ashamed. It's such a privilege to be able to feed your child and have those moments of connection. Are you going to prioritize what other people think of you over your connection with your child?"
Rumer—who partnered with Bumpsuit to launch the Lou Blue Baby Carrier—noted that she feels passionate to share her breastfeeding experience because she knows it's hard for others to find a sense of community.
"There's so much misinformation that is promoted towards women that they don't feel empowered," she said, "It doesn't seem like there's a general container of support for women to continue on their breastfeeding journey. So, it's really important to be able to talk about it."
She continued, "If we remove all of the judgments and negativity, and show up with more compassion, then a lot of stuff would be drastically different."
And while Rumer might be offering words of wisdom, she's still learning valuable motherhood lessons.
"This has been such an experience from the moment I got pregnant til now," she said. "It's been such an exercise in surrender and self-trust. Everyone will give you advice—grandparents, friends, sisters, doctors—and the truth is you really have to trust yourself."
Of course, Rumer isn't the only celebrity to candidly share her breastfeeding journey. Keep reading to see what other advice A-listers have shared.