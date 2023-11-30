Rumer Willis Shares Empowering Message About Avoiding Breastfeeding "Shame"

Watch : Rumer Willis Responds to "Nasty" Online Troll Comments

Rumer Willis is getting a few motherhood tips off her chest.

The 35-year-old—who welcomed her baby girl Louetta in April with partner Derek Richard Thomas—opened up about her breastfeeding journey and why she wants to help other parents feel empowered about their experience.

"I don't have shame about my breasts or about feeding my daughter," Rumer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "That's how they eat; that's how they find connection; that's how they find safety. We, as a society, are the ones who have sexualized breasts. Breasts are literally made to feed our children."

It's this mindset that has helped the House Bunny alum feel confident and comfortable feeding her 7-month-old daughter anywhere.

"I have no problem doing it," the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore explained. "If people look at me weird or judge me, that's fine. Whatever your journey is, don't be ashamed. It's such a privilege to be able to feed your child and have those moments of connection. Are you going to prioritize what other people think of you over your connection with your child?"