Liam Hemsworth Shares How Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Is Bonding With Brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth's love for Gabriella Brooks continues to catch fire.
The couple were all loved up in as they joined Liam's brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth on a family vacation in Abu Dhabi. As seen in photos shared on the Hunger Games star's Instagram Stories Nov. 29, Liam and the model had a blast taking in the sights and hitting the beach at the United Arab Emirates capital.
One image showed the two sharing a laugh in front of a lush green backdrop, while Gabriella was pictured cuddling up behind Liam as the two took a swim in another snapshot.
During the trip, Liam and Gabriella also made a pitstop at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where they walked hand-in-hand on the track before the start of the Formula 1 race.
"Walking the grid before the race was wild!" Liam captioned a video of their visit, which also showed Chris and Luke strolling alongside the lovebirds. "Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one!"
Liam, 33, and Gabriella, 26, first sparked romance rumors in December 2019, when he was photographed in Australia introducing her to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth.
More than a year later, the pair went public with their relationship and attended a black-tie a charity dinner with Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky in June 2021.
A source close to Liam previously told E! News that the relationship is "very different" from the actor's past romance with Miley Cyrus, who he broke up with in 2019 after less than a year of marriage.
"They like the same things and have the same lifestyle," the insider shared in January 2021. "Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled."
In fact, the source said that the Hemsworth family is equally smitten with Gabriella, adding they "are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him."