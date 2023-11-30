Liam Hemsworth Shares How Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Is Bonding With Brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth

Watch : 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth's love for Gabriella Brooks continues to catch fire.

The couple were all loved up in as they joined Liam's brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth on a family vacation in Abu Dhabi. As seen in photos shared on the Hunger Games star's Instagram Stories Nov. 29, Liam and the model had a blast taking in the sights and hitting the beach at the United Arab Emirates capital.

One image showed the two sharing a laugh in front of a lush green backdrop, while Gabriella was pictured cuddling up behind Liam as the two took a swim in another snapshot.

During the trip, Liam and Gabriella also made a pitstop at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where they walked hand-in-hand on the track before the start of the Formula 1 race.

"Walking the grid before the race was wild!" Liam captioned a video of their visit, which also showed Chris and Luke strolling alongside the lovebirds. "Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one!"