Kelsea Ballerini Details Sex Life With Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini is gettin' busy in her penthouse.
The country musician—who has been dating Chase Stokes since January—got candid on her sex life with the Outer Banks star... but not without a warning to mom Carla Denham first.
"Mom, turn it off! Mother, turn it off!" Kelsea laughed on the Nov. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, before divulging that she's "having a nice time."
The "Subject to Change" singer explained that intimacy in her prior relationships was something she "always felt" was for her partner's benefit—but not so with Chase.
"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she noted. "And it don't be like that anymore."
Kelsea—who split with husband Morgan Evans in August 2022 after five years—explained that the physical connection is better with a stronger emotional connection as well.
"I didn't understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that," she shared. "I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with. You know? And, no, no, no—now I realize it's a connector for people."
While Kelsea admittedly has a hard time talking about sex due to her Southern upbringing, she called herself a sex positive person who wants to make the topic less "taboo."
"The safety it gives you is so beautiful," the 30-year-old added. "You get to know yourself and it's a whole new world."
She revealed that her "sappy" love story with Chase traces back to Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., when Kelsea decided to shoot her shot by DMing him on Instagram while she was out drunk with friends at a bar. She said she had no expectations when they first went out and just felt "open" in the "new season" of her life.
They started texting and FaceTiming before meeting in person Jan. 7, 2023, which she considers their official anniversary. On that night, she invited him to a party where she was performing.
"He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me," Kelsea recalled, "and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"
Flash forward 11 months, and it's the real deal—they even got matching Virgo tattoos together.
As for her favorite thing about the actor? That he got her windows tinted while she was out of town because he wanted her "to be safe."
But his vulnerability is a draw, too. "He's the most emotionally intelligent man I've ever met in my life," she noted. "I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman."
