Kelsea Ballerini Details Sex Life With Chase Stokes

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About “Redeeming” Relationship

Kelsea Ballerini is gettin' busy in her penthouse.

The country musician—who has been dating Chase Stokes since January—got candid on her sex life with the Outer Banks star... but not without a warning to mom Carla Denham first.

"Mom, turn it off! Mother, turn it off!" Kelsea laughed on the Nov. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, before divulging that she's "having a nice time."

The "Subject to Change" singer explained that intimacy in her prior relationships was something she "always felt" was for her partner's benefit—but not so with Chase.

"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she noted. "And it don't be like that anymore."

Kelsea—who split with husband Morgan Evans in August 2022 after five years—explained that the physical connection is better with a stronger emotional connection as well.