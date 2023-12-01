The Bachelor Alum Matt James’ Holiday Gift Ideas Will Impress Any Guy in Your Life

We included these products chosen by Matt James because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Matt is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're behind on your holiday shopping list, don't fret. You still have plenty of time to shop (and get your gifts delivered on time). Not sure what to buy for the men in your life? Let The Bachelor's Matt James help you out. The Dancing With the Stars alum teamed up with Amazon's Holiday Shop to curate a storefront with his top gift ideas.

Shopping for a guy with a beard? Matt found this five-piece beard care kit that has all the essentials. Not sure what to get for your favorite athlete? The Coros Pace 3 Sport Watch is a great tool to stay on top of your fitness goals. It has a 24-day battery life, GPS, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more helpful functions. And, of course, you can never go wrong with a beanie.

Make your holiday shopping easier with ideas your dad, brother, husband, and other guys will adore. Plus, you won't have to worry about delivery dates with Amazon's super-fast Prime Shipping.