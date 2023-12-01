The Bachelor Alum Matt James’ Holiday Gift Ideas Will Impress Any Guy in Your Life

We included these products chosen by Matt James because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Matt is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're behind on your holiday shopping list, don't fret. You still have plenty of time to shop (and get your gifts delivered on time). Not sure what to buy for the men in your life? Let The Bachelor's Matt James help you out. The Dancing With the Stars alum teamed up with Amazon's Holiday Shop to curate a storefront with his top gift ideas.
Shopping for a guy with a beard? Matt found this five-piece beard care kit that has all the essentials. Not sure what to get for your favorite athlete? The Coros Pace 3 Sport Watch is a great tool to stay on top of your fitness goals. It has a 24-day battery life, GPS, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more helpful functions. And, of course, you can never go wrong with a beanie.
Make your holiday shopping easier with ideas your dad, brother, husband, and other guys will adore. Plus, you won't have to worry about delivery dates with Amazon's super-fast Prime Shipping.
Matt James' Most Popular Holiday Gift Ideas
- Ninja Air Fryer XL- 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Amazon Fire TV- 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II- 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- TheraGun Mini Massage Gun- 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- True Classic Tees- 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Matt James' Amazon Holiday Gift Ideas
Bluerise Ab Roller Wheel
Work out anywhere with this easy-to-use ab roller wheel. You can use it in two different ways and it doesn't make any annoying noise.
Matt's pick has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
True Classic Tees
These aren't your average t-shirts. They don't shrink in the wash, have a flattering fit, and they feel oh-so-soft.
These sets have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 21 colorways to choose from.
Sailwind Men's Crewneck Sweater
No one would ever guess that this sweater is only $30. It looks and feels like a high-end sweater. It will become a staple in your wardrobe, for sure. There are 21 colors to choose from.
Every Man Jack Mens Sandalwood Beard Set
Shopping for someone with a beard? This set has all of the essentials: beard/face wash, hydrating beard oil, beard/face lotion, beard butter, and a beard comb.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Classic Decaf Ground Coffee
Enjoy the delicious taste of Krispy Kreme coffee whenever you want with this medium roast blend.
Ait fish Men's 100% Cotton Knitted Socks- Set of 5
Treat yourself to some luxurious socks. They're comfortable with breathable fabric that's moisture-wicking. Plus, they look great.
These socks have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Undercontrol Winter Fisherman Beanie
You can never have too many beanies, right? It's a versatile hat and a stylish solution to any bad hair day. This beanie comes in 15 colors.
adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
The adidas Stan Smith Sneakers will be in style forever. These shoes have a vintage aesthetics that goes with any outfit.
Amazon has this classic style in 9 colorways. This style has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper
Get the comfort of a slipper and the support of a shoe with this cozy gift pick. These have a cozy, faux fur lining that will keep you warm all winter long.
There are 7 colorways on Amazon. Matt's gift recommendation has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lululemon New Crew Backpack
This backpack is made from a durable, water-resistant fabric that's easy to keep clean. It has a lot of pockets for all of your essentials, including a padded pocket for your laptop.
Matt's pick comes in black, olive green, and highlighter yellow.
Bosicte Portable Blender
Stop rushing to drink your smoothie or shake. Sip at your own pace and you can just mix it up again whenever, wherever with a portable blender. It's compact, yet powerful. Each bundle comes with 2 silicone straws, a travel cover, cleaning brush, ice cube tray, cleaning cloth, and charging cable.
This blender set comes in black, green, and white.
Amazon Basics Hard Anodized Non-Stick 12-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon's store brands have some amazing products, including this set. You get all of the staples. The best part? All the pieces are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe.
This set comes in black and red.
Every Man Jack Eucalyptus Mint Mens Body Wash
Make sure you never run out of body wash and stock up on a two-piece set. This formula is hydrating and suitable for all skin types, according to the brand.
This body wash is suitable for all skin types, according to the brand. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ErPils Pickleball Set
It seems like everyone is trying pickleball these days, right? Get everything you need with a bundle that has 4 paddles, 4 balls, 4 cooling towels, and a convenient travel bag.
Amazon Fire TV
An Amazon Fire TV has Alexa technology, crisp sound, unbelievable picture quality, and 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oakley Men's Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses
This. Is. Not. A. Drill. Yes, you can get Oakley Sunglasses at a 45% discount right now.
Amazon has 5 colorways to choose from.
TheraGun Mini Massage Gun
Here's the ultimate, on-the-go massage treatment. This massage gun is pocket-sized and easy to travel with.
Amazon has this mini massage gun in black and beige. It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's a celeb favorite with recommendations from Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour, Remi Bader, and Selling Sunset star Romain Bonnet. It has also been featured in Valentine's Day and Mother's Day gift guides from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Looking for new earbuds? The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are wireless with noise cancellation and a crisp sound to enjoy your music, podcasts, and phone calls.
Choose from white, black, and grey colorways. Matt's pick has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Every Man Jack Men's Deodorant Variety Set
Variety is the spice of life. Switch up your deodorant with a value set from Every Man Jack. There 3 great scents to choose from: Cedar + Red Sage, Amber + Sandalwood, Sea Mineral + Citron.
This deodorant set has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja Air Fryer XL
Air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with ease when you add the Ninja Air Fryer XL to your kitchen. It comes with a chef-inspired recipe guide and non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate.
This air fryer has 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Coros Pace 3 Sport Watch
Get the most out of each day with the Coros Pace 3 Sport Watch, which has 24 days of battery life, dual-frequency GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, training plans, and more functions to help you stay on track of your wellness goals.
Amazon has 6 colorways to choose from.
Want to do more Bachelor-inspired Amazon shopping? You'll love Tyler Cameron's holiday gift guide.