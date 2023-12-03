Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares the One Thing She’d Change About Her Marriage to Kody

Janelle Brown wasn't lying all those years when she proclaimed "I think we have something really awesome" during the Sister Wives opening credits.
When it came to sharing then-husband Kody Brown with fellow wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, "We really did have a good time," the 54-year-old TLC star insisted during a joint sit-down with Christine and E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And, honestly, what you see in the very beginning of the show, really was what was happening."
But as much as she once claimed she wouldn't want anything different, there's one aspect that could have made their 30-year union even more awesome: a marriage certificate.
As she sees it, before their series began its 18-seasons-and-counting run back in 2010, "It was the train wrecks making the news," she said of plural marriages, which are outlawed in every U.S. state. "The women were disenfranchised, they were being assigned marriages."
Which is why she'd like to propose legalizing polygamy. "The easiest way to solve that is to give a woman claim to your legal assets or your estates," she noted. Agreed Christine, "You give this woman claim and, oh, he's going to treat her good at that point."
And should their romance not work out—much like Meri, Janelle and Christine's decades-long spiritual unions with Kody—she wouldn't be left scrambling.
Janelle noted she and Kody—who share kids Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 18—"had a really great run." But if she could go back and change any aspect of their relationship, she said, "I would probably have more assets in my name."
It's a piece of advice she'd pass along to any woman no matter the partnership. "Take care of yourself," she stressed, "because he could die, he could leave."
Chimed in Christine, cheekily referencing Kody's now confirmed preference for fourth wife Robyn, "He could find the love of his life. Just saying."
It didn't take too long for Janelle and Christine to deduce that the fourth time around was the charm for Kody.
"We had this big, huge, awesome family and I was super excited to show it to Robyn," Christine detailed of the moment the divorced mom and her kids, Dayton, now 23, Aurora, 21, and Breanna, 19, joined their crew. "I thought that what we had was super, super cool."
She saw the connection Kody and Robyn shared, she continued, and "I just figured that that newlywed phase that Kody and Robyn had would fade and go away, but it never really did. He just wanted to stay there, which I get it now. I think he just found his soulmate and his true love."
Following her 2021 separation from Kody, Christine followed suit, marrying David Woolley in October. Janelle, meanwhile, is now focused on her own No. 1: herself.
Running her own empire that includes health coaching, a partnership with supplement brand Plexus and a soon-to-be-announced venture that's "one I've dreamed about for many, many years," she has no issue supporting herself, she insisted. "I still work, I still make money," she explained. "What was tied up for me was the long-term assets."
Without her name on any piece of property other than the not-yet-paid-off Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Ariz., that she shares with Kody, Robyn and Meri, "I had nothing," she explained. "I'm still working on that piece."
The rest of it, though, is falling pretty nicely into place.
Speaking about herself and Christine, Janelle shared, "We both have ended up where we always wanted to be." And for Janelle, that place includes seeing the world with Christine and David.
"They keep having all these adventures and I get to tag along as a third wheel, but it's not awkward third wheel," she insisted. "It's so easy."
Not only does the arrangement afford her a few travel buddies, but it also provides a front row seat to a loving, deeply committed partnership. "It's really good for me to see that," said Janelle. While she's not interested in dating, she continued, "someday down the road it could be a ruler—something that I would measure a relationship against."
As far as barometers go, it's a good one. Relive the newlyweds' journey that Janelle has labeled Christine's "dream" come true.