J.Crew, Coach Outlet, Ulta & 20 More Sales You Must Shop This Weekend

We did it ladies, we made it to December and 2024 is now so close you can taste it. That being said, there's no better way to usher in the last month of the year than by adding a few fresh pieces to your wardrobe, trying out some new beauty products, or updating your home décor. While that sounds absolutely divine, it also sounds like it could cost a pretty penny, but luckily, that's not the case because the good news is that there are conveniently a bunch of sales going on this weekend that you can indulge in without feeling guilty. Call it a Christmas miracle! With the holidays coming up, these sales are also a great opportunity to check a few people off of your gift list because there is truly something for everyone.
With 70% off iconic Coach bags, up to 60% off at J. Crew Factory, and up to 40% off top brands like the Body Shop and St. Tropez products at Ulta, you can score some major deals that'll help you start the month of right (and in style). So, whether you're shopping for friends and fam, on the hunt for a new outfit (hey, treat yourself), or need to stock up on some essentials, now is the time because these deals are simply too good to pass up. Keep reading for a list of the best 23 sales happening this weekend.
Aerie: Enjoy between 20% and 60% off their collection, including on new arrivals.
Anthropologie: Get 40% off select items from home to fashion.
Bauble Bar: Find bracelets, ornaments, and items from their Disney collection for $10 plus 20% off sitewide.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 70% off thousands of items.
Coach Outlet: Shop their 12 days of deals for 70% off tons of bags, accessories, and more.
Everlane: Get 30% off best-selling styles.
Fenty Beauty: Shop 30% off holiday sets.
Good American: Get an extra 50% off sale plus 30% off sitewide.
J. Crew Factory: Find between 50% and 60% off everything!
J. Crew: Find sales on sales, like 50% off winter styles and an extra 30% off clearance items.
MAC: Enjoy 30% off on literally everything.
Murad: Use the code BF2023 to get 30% off sitewide.
Nordstrom: Get up to 25% off select Nike styles, 25% off all clearance shoes, and 40% off select designer pieces.
Nordstrom Rack: Get an extra 25% off boots, 60% off cold weather gear, and more 70% off tons of other items.
Old Navy: Shop their clearance deals starting at just $2.99.
Peter Thomas Roth: Get up to 50% off cult favorites by using the code CYBERSTEAL.
Pottery Barn: Shop their holiday sale for up to 50% off.
Saks 5th Avenue: Get 25% off new arrivals during the Friends & Family event.
Tan-Luxe: Find 50% off everything and 70% off select items.
Ulta: Get 30% off The Body Shop products, 40% off St. Tropez, buy-two-get-one free on Real Technique products, and buy-one-get-one 40% off on Cetaphil products.
Urban Outfitters: Score 50% off jackets, sweaters, and more cold weather must-haves.
Vince Camuto: Take 30% off sitewide with code FOMO30.
Wayfair: Shop up to 70% off all things home.
