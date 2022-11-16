25 White Elephant Gifts for the Win

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange, we feel you: Selecting a gift that will be a hit no matter what person tears open the wrapping paper is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming for you and hand-picked items that you can order online before it's too late.
From bubble cube candles to burrito blankets, mini arcade games to mini vacuums, we've got everything you need to impress everyone at your holiday party this year. Check out our finds below.
Jedist Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner
This desktop vacuum cleaner is "small but useful." It can fit in the palm of your hand and can be used to clean up pencil shavings, bread crumbs, lint and more.
AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light
One of the challenges of getting through the winter season is making sure your hair, skin and space stay moisturized. With this practical USB humidifier that doubles as a night light and is adorably shaped like a cactus, the lucky recipient of this white elephant gift is sure to be delighted. Psst— we promise we won't tell if you grab an extra for yourself.
Ovellic Karaoke Microphone
With this portable karaoke microphone, the lucky recipient will be able to take the party with them wherever they go! The mic can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker, FM radio and voice changer, making it the perfect accessory for road trips, home parties and more this holiday season and beyond.
Icosa Living Lunar 6-Piece Cheese Knife Set
This 6-piece cheese knife set will have everyone thinking, "Please brie mine." Made of high-quality stainless steel, the collection includes 4 cheese knives, 1 cheese fork and 1 cheese spreader. Additionally, the set already comes in an elegantly designed box, packaged and ready to place in the white elephant gift pile.
The Cocktail Box Co. Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit
This cocktail kit is sure to be a hit with everyone, because who wouldn't want the ability to bring the bar cart with them wherever they go? This pint-sized cocktail travel kit includes the essential items one would need to craft a quality drink while on the go. From cane sugar cubes and orange zest to flavored bitters, a muddler spoon and a linen coaster, this compact tin has it all.
Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set
With how stressful the holiday season can be, this set of calming shower steamers is sure to be well-received. The scents in the five piece set include lavender, eucalyptus, mint and lemongrass.
Logrotate Moon Lamp
This fascinating moon lamp on Amazon has over 14,800 5-star reviews. It comes with a remote that you can use to switch between 16 colors and settings. It's a great decorative item or night light.
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter
This pour over coffee maker with a permanent filter and cork band detailing is another highly rated gift idea from Amazon that's sure to be a crowd pleaser. Coffee lovers won't be able to resist, especially with the stainless steel mesh filter that helps extract aromatic oils and subtle flavors that a paper filter just can't do.
Chefman Electric Crepe Maker Griddle
Everyone will scramble to steal this electric crepe maker griddle, which allows you to skip the long brunch lines and get straight to whipping up yummy crepes from the comfort of your home. The nonstick surface ensures that each crepe comes out perfectly, and the griddle even comes with a spatula and batter spreader.
AlphatoxGummies Luxury Bubble Cube Candle
Candles make good white elephant gifts because everyone could find use for them. These bubble cube candles from Etsy make cute decorative pieces, and you have the option to choose the color and scent you want.
Mermaker Burritos Tortillas Blanket
You've likely seen these burrito blankets on Instagram, and frankly, everyone would love to roll up in one. It's an Amazon best-seller with over 39,000 five-star reviews. It's a fun novelty gift that someone's going to love.
Wepop Bread Shape Pillow
Loafing around will take on a new meaning with this surprisingly realistic (apart from the 40-inch size) bread pillow. Whoever is lucky enough to end up with this plushy pillow can display their love of carbs in their home, office or anywhere else, because honestly, what place wouldn't be better with a giant loaf of bread just sitting there?
Dash Mini Waffle Maker + Griddle
You don't have to be a professional chef to operate this mini waffle maker and griddle! Just plug them in, wait for the nonstick surfaces to heat up and get ready to make some waffles, eggs, paninis, hash browns, grilled cheese and more. Truly, the sky's the limit for whoever is lucky enough to end up with this set at the end of white elephant.
Besttoyhome 3pcs Owl Succulent Pots With Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder
Calling all plant parents! This adorable set of owl succulent pots comes with an equally aesthetic, 3-tier bamboo holder that is sure to liven up anyone's home. The planters can also be used to hold other decorative items, such as seashells, potpourri and candles.
Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot
This sitting earthling pot is another adorable gift option that is sure to light up anyone's face when they open it. Not only is it the cutest thing ever, this pot is also super functional, with features like an inbuilt drainage hole with removable plugs to make sure plants are getting just the right amount of water.
Smoko UO Exclusive Food Light
This boba tea shaped lamp from Urban Outfitters is so cute, we just can't get enough. This one's going to be a winner for sure.
Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses
This set of 4 Himalayan salt tequila glasses gives a whole new definition to "pretty in pink," and it's sure to be the highlight of the white elephant game. The salt not only livens up the taste of a tequila shot, but also has antibacterial properties, according to the brand.
Corated Sunset Lamp and Rainbow Lights
The days might be getting shorter and colder as winter draws near, but with this sunset projection lamp, the lucky recipient will be able to create a warm and dreamy atmosphere in their home. The multi-functional lamp has 7 levels of adjustable lights, and includes a sunset light on one side and rainbow light on the other.
My Arcade Mini Pac-Man Video Game
Bring on the nostalgia! This handheld Pac-Man game is a fun gift anyone could enjoy. You can also stand it upright so it looks like a mini arcade game.
PureWine Wand Technology Histamine and Sulfite Filter
This wine filter wand will have your white elephant gift recipient believing in magic again. This handy, compact gadget aerates wine to remove histamines and sulfites, which, according to the brand, can help reduce headaches, congestion and hangovers after that glass of merlot.
Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection
Mario Badescu facial sprays are well-known among beauty influencers and makeup fans alike— and for good reason. This limited-edition 4-piece collection includes the most popular face mists, including rose, green tea, lavender and orange blossom. With the days getting colder and dryer, this facial spray set is going to be one that everyone is rushing to get their hands on.
Guzzle Buddy The Ultimate Wine Glass
Speaking of wine, this Guzzle Buddy wine glass is sure to get a laugh from everyone— right before they try to snatch it up for themselves as the game goes on. The glass transforms any beer or wine bottle into a drinkable glass, so that you're not technically drinking from the bottle but rather having just one glass. The Guzzle Buddy also works as a decanter and stopper.
The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw
You can't go wrong with a blanket, especially one that features an oversized design that maximizes warmth and offers the perfect weight for snuggling. This cozy, ultra-plush throw is one that definitely won't be traded off. The best part? The blanket is currently on sale at Kohl's, and you can save an additional 20% by using code: YOUR20.
Desktop Drum Set
Unnecessary? 100 percent. And yet, this desktop drum set is sure to find its way to someone who'll appreciate how fun it is. It also comes with a pair of mini drum sticks.
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper
Enjoy your popcorn in three minutes or less with this popcorn popper from Ecolution. It has over 40,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers say it works really well and lasts a long time. There are six colors to choose from.
Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018, 3:00 a.m. PT