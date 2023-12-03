These TV Co-Stars Are Actually Couples in Real-Life

The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall just confirmed their real-life romance. But they aren't the only TV co-stars who are dating IRL.

Watch: The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

What happens in Sicily doesn't stay in Sicily.

After months of rumors, the IRL relationship between The White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall was confirmed when the pair indulged in some PDA during a Nov. 21 outing in New York City. Despite not sharing any scenes together as bubbly and bougie housewife Daphne and British bad boy Jack, Meghann and Leo found amore while filming the second season of the HBO hit drama on location in Italy, with fans noticing their flirty interactions on social media.  

Their kiss-filled outing comes months after Meghann played coy when asked about their rumored romance, even joking that she was unfamiliar with her Emmy-winning series.

I don't know anything," The Bold Type alum joked to ET in September. "Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

Of course, Meghann and Leo are far from the first co-stars to start dating in real-life.

In fact, there are several couples currently blending work and play, including a Yellowstone coupling that proved all is fired up on the Western front, Sex/Life's fan-favorite pair, and a husband-wife duo who have worked on three series together.

Plus, a longtime private pair from Netflix's Manifest delighted fans when they went public with their relationship in a "special" way, while a Stranger Things couple has been going strong both in and out of Hawkins since the show began.

Read on to find out which TV co-stars are together IRL: 

 

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos

No wonder those Sex/Life scenes are so steamy: Its main couple fell in love while filming season one of the Netflix drama. Sarah and Adam went public with their romance in December 2020, with fans loving their adorable displays of affection on social media. 

And mixing business and pleasure has been easy for the couple, with Sarah exclusively telling E! News that working with her boyfriend is "one of her favorite things." As she put it, Adam is one of her "all-time favorite scene partners."

"With him, it's just that easy," she explained. "I just have to look at him and 99 percent of my work is done for me. I'm falling in love with the person in real life, but I'm falling for the person on camera. It just created that extra bit that seeped through the lens. Maybe that's what people loved so much."

As for Adam, he was equally as quick to gush over his girlfriend.

"Outside of how I feel about her personally, she's such an incredible talent that I'm watching and I'm learning," he stated. "To be able to work with someone of her caliber, I feel very lucky, fortunate. But then also, I love her so much. There's a lot of layers to it."

Josh Stringer/Hulu
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White

After viewers binged the Hulu drama Tell Me Lies, they couldn't help but wonder if Grace and Jackson's onscreen chemistry had trickled over into real-life, with the pair fully playing into their are-they-or-aren't-they dynamic in interviews and on social media. And in November of last year, we finally got the answer: No, we're not fibbing, the problematic onscreen pair is together in real-life and, fortunately, toxin-free!

Jackson confirmed their romance with several photobooth snaps from the 2022 CFDA Awards, including a picture of the co-star couple kissing.  He then posted a photo of himself and Grace touching tongues with the caption, "if we kiss can we get a s2 @hulu." Spoiler alert: It worked! Tell Me Lies is set to return later this year. 

Getty Images
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison

Yellowstone fans were yelling "Yee-haw!" when the co-stars confirmed their relationship with a fiery photo posted to Ryan's Instagram April 12, the two were seen sharing a kiss in front of an open flame, with the actor captioning their PDA post, "More than a spark." As for Hassie's reaction? She commented, "I love you, cowboy."

Their romance comes nearly two years after the "Weary Kind" singer split from his wife Anna Axster, with whom he shares three children. As for Hassie, she was previously linked to One Tree Hill actor Austin Nichols.

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter

The couple that stays together continues to work together.

Married since 2020, Melanie is welcoming her husband into the Yellowjackets universe in season two as the Parenthood actor has been cast in a secret role on the Showtime series.

"I can't say anything about it, but he did an episode," Melanie exclusively told E! News at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards on March 4. "It's always so fun to be with him. He's such a nice person, he made me look better."

However, this isn't the first time the pair has had this arrangement as Jason made a surprise cameo in Melanie and Jessica Biel's 2022 Hulu miniseries Candy, along with the latter's husband Justin Timberlake, and he appeared as a background extra in Melanie's standout episode of the HBO zombie drama The Last Of Us.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Happy wife, happy Live!

After countless appearances from Mark as a guest co-host over the year, the beloved couple made their debut as the permanent co-hosts of the morning talk show April 17, with Kelly vowing they would front the show together "until one of us dies."

But sipping a cup of coffee with millions of viewers each morning isn't the first time Mark and Kelly have shared the screen together, having met and fell in love when they played love interests on All My Children. Twenty-six years of marriage, three children—Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20—and lots of TMI revelations later, their Live! gig is a dream come true for the pair. 

"This is my favorite hour of television every morning, I swear," Mark said during their debut show. "I'm so proud, and it's just a privilege to be here with you."

Peter Kramer/Netflix
J.R. Ramirez and Melissa Roxburgh

While fans are already in mourning over the impending series finale of Manifest, they can take comfort in knowing two of the Netflix drama's stars have found love. 

First linked in 2020 when Page Six reported that they were dating, J.R. and Melissa finally confirmed their IRL relationship when she shared photos from their "incredibly special" vacation to Fiji in December of last year.

Steffan Hill/Netflix
Abigail Cowen and Danny Griffin

Netflix may have canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, but Abigail and Danny's relationship is still going strong. The co-stars—whose characters Bloom and Sky were the supernatural drama's main couple—confirmed their romance on Instagram in November 2021.

2022 Crown Media United States LLC
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace

We are still waiting for the Hallmark Channel movie based on the sweet love story between two of the network's actors. 

Dating since 2020, Kevin and Kayla do not play a couple on their hit series When Calls the Heart. But they did appear as love interests in two 2022 films: In Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

"Believe it or not, there's no clause in my contract that says I only do movies with him—I just enjoy working with the guy," Kayla said in an interview with MediaVillage. "Hallmark is a wonderful part of my life, and I'm so grateful for everything, and for all the experiences that they've brought my way."

