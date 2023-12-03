These TV Co-Stars Are Actually Couples in Real-Life

Watch : The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

What happens in Sicily doesn't stay in Sicily.

After months of rumors, the IRL relationship between The White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall was confirmed when the pair indulged in some PDA during a Nov. 21 outing in New York City. Despite not sharing any scenes together as bubbly and bougie housewife Daphne and British bad boy Jack, Meghann and Leo found amore while filming the second season of the HBO hit drama on location in Italy, with fans noticing their flirty interactions on social media.

Their kiss-filled outing comes months after Meghann played coy when asked about their rumored romance, even joking that she was unfamiliar with her Emmy-winning series.

I don't know anything," The Bold Type alum joked to ET in September. "Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

Of course, Meghann and Leo are far from the first co-stars to start dating in real-life.

In fact, there are several couples currently blending work and play, including a Yellowstone coupling that proved all is fired up on the Western front, Sex/Life's fan-favorite pair, and a husband-wife duo who have worked on three series together.