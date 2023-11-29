Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

Watch : Shannen Doherty's Health Update From Brian Austin Green

Shannen Doherty is focused on moving forward amid her heart-wrenching health battle.

More than five months after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about her cancer metastasizing to her brain, the 52-year-old is sharing another development, noting that it has since spread to her bones.

"I don't want to die," she told People in an article published Nov. 29. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not—I'm not done."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. But in February 2020, the Charmed alum shared that her cancer returned the year before and was categorized as stage 4.

As Doherty explained, her diagnosis has undoubtedly had an impact on her outlook on life.

"When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?' and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,'" she noted, "that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life."