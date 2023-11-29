Sophia Bush Posts Cryptic Message on Leaving "Toxic Relationship"

Sophia Bush shared a bold post about a toxic relationship four months after filing for divorce from Grant Hughes and one day after ex-husband Chad Michael Murray addressed cheating allegations.

Sophia Bush is not beating around the bush. 

The One Tree Hill alum seemingly made a dig at her relationship history by sharing a photo of a white cake with the icing reading, "congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!" 

She wrote on her Instagram Story Nov. 28 that she was bringing some "necessary levity" to her day by posting the cryptic message, which she didn't elaborate on.

The post comes one day after her ex-husband Chad Michael Murray addressed rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Erin Foster with Bush during the early aughts.

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," Murray told E! News. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

While he said he has many unnamed "regrets" in life, he's trying to put the past behind him.

"I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future," the Gilmore Girls alum shared. "Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."

photos
18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

Murray went on to marry Bush in 2005, though they broke up five months after their wedding. 

Eventually, Murray moved on and married Sarah Roemer in 2015, while Bush found love again with entrepreneur Grant Hughes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

She got engaged in June 2021, writing at the time, "So, it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth."

After they tied the knot in his native Oklahoma last summer, their whirlwind romance hit a dead end in August 2023, when she filed for divorce

Since then, Bush has been linked to former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Instagram / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Though she's been branching out in her romantic life this year, some of her One Tree Hill costars have continued to keep her grounded and be her roots. In fact, Bush reunited with several members of the cast, including Hilarie Burton, earlier this month to mark the 20th anniversary of the show. 

Scroll on if you don't wanna be anything other than nostalgic:

