Sophia Bush Posts Cryptic Message on Leaving "Toxic Relationship"

Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Sophia Bush is not beating around the bush.

The One Tree Hill alum seemingly made a dig at her relationship history by sharing a photo of a white cake with the icing reading, "congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!"

She wrote on her Instagram Story Nov. 28 that she was bringing some "necessary levity" to her day by posting the cryptic message, which she didn't elaborate on.

The post comes one day after her ex-husband Chad Michael Murray addressed rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Erin Foster with Bush during the early aughts.

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," Murray told E! News. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

While he said he has many unnamed "regrets" in life, he's trying to put the past behind him.

"I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future," the Gilmore Girls alum shared. "Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."