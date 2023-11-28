Dakota Johnson Shares How Chris Martin Helps Her When She’s Struggling

Watch : Proof Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Romance Is Pure Magic

Dakota Johnson doesn't always see a sky full of stars.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress gave a rare look into her vida with boyfriend Chris Martin, sharing how he has been there for her during her hardest moments.

"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she described at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, per Hello. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," Dakota continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

Dakota—who has experienced depression since she was a teenager being raised by parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith—explained that she's decided to be more outspoken about depression after realizing that she has the power to help others.

"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," she noted, "then I am a very willing advocate."