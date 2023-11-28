Dakota Johnson Shares How Chris Martin Helps Her When She’s Struggling

Dakota Johnson doesn't always see a sky full of stars.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress gave a rare look into her vida with boyfriend Chris Martin, sharing how he has been there for her during her hardest moments.
"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she described at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, per Hello. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"
"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," Dakota continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."
Dakota—who has experienced depression since she was a teenager being raised by parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith—explained that she's decided to be more outspoken about depression after realizing that she has the power to help others.
"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," she noted, "then I am a very willing advocate."
But she is still learning the best way to use her voice.
"Most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way," the 34-year-old shared at the event. "Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy."
She added, "Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."
But Chris—who she began dating in 2017—has been by her side through it all, giving her a taste of paradise by serenading her at concerts, hitting the beach in Malibu or even binge watching Squid Game together over the last six years.
