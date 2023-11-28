Dakota Johnson Shares How Chris Martin Helps Her When She’s Struggling

Dakota Johnson gave a look into her private relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, detailing one moment when he "lifted" her up when she felt depressed.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 28, 2023 11:26 PMTags
Dakota Johnson doesn't always see a sky full of stars.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress gave a rare look into her vida with boyfriend Chris Martin, sharing how he has been there for her during her hardest moments. 

"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she described at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, per Hello. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," Dakota continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it." 

Dakota—who has experienced depression since she was a teenager being raised by parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith—explained that she's decided to be more outspoken about depression after realizing that she has the power to help others.

"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," she noted, "then I am a very willing advocate." 

See Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Home

But she is still learning the best way to use her voice.

"Most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way," the 34-year-old shared at the event. "Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy."

She added, "Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry." 

But Chris—who she began dating in 2017—has been by her side through it all, giving her a taste of paradise by serenading her at concerts, hitting the beach in Malibu or even binge watching Squid Game together over the last six years.

Read on to see more proof that their romance is some fairytale bliss.

November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

January 2018

While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off infinity tattoos

September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

February 2020

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is all about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry.

March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

April 2023

We want something just like this duo's outing to grab coffee in Malibu.

 

