Kylie Jenner's Interior Designer Reveals the Small Changes That Will Upgrade Your Home

If home is where the heart is, then interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard wants you to love living in it.

The celebrity decorator—who has helped Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, RuPaul and Cher transform their houses—revealed his best tips for upgrading your space while still making it fit your personal style.

"Life is way too short to be boring," Martyn exclusively told E! News. "A home is about showing your personality, a home is about showing the side of you that is adventurous, that is very much who you are."

So, how exactly can you add extra oomph to a space?

"If you paint the ceiling with a high gloss, like a lacquer finish, it'll always give the illusion that the ceiling is higher," the Style Star author noted. "Window treatments are also really important. If you have a small window, take the curtains to the full height—almost touching the ceiling and just kissing the floor—that'll give the illusion of the window being bigger."