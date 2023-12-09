Kylie Jenner's Interior Designer Reveals the Small Changes That Will Upgrade Your Home

If home is where the heart is, then interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard wants you to love living in it.
The celebrity decorator—who has helped Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, RuPaul and Cher transform their houses—revealed his best tips for upgrading your space while still making it fit your personal style.
"Life is way too short to be boring," Martyn exclusively told E! News. "A home is about showing your personality, a home is about showing the side of you that is adventurous, that is very much who you are."
So, how exactly can you add extra oomph to a space?
"If you paint the ceiling with a high gloss, like a lacquer finish, it'll always give the illusion that the ceiling is higher," the Style Star author noted. "Window treatments are also really important. If you have a small window, take the curtains to the full height—almost touching the ceiling and just kissing the floor—that'll give the illusion of the window being bigger."
Another small change that has a big impact? Good lighting.
"Dimmer switches are amazing because you can create a massive amount of light filtration or you can lower it and create instant sex appeal," Martyn shared. "It's a way to transition your room and transform the space without doing anything other than installing that switch."
And for those who prefer the less is more approach to décor, the interior designer also offered ways to add flair while still keeping a minimalistic aesthetic.
"I did a home for Winnie Harlow and she wanted white on white on white," Martyn recalled. "And so, we changed that from being bland to something very glamorous by adding different shades of white and adding texture."
As he put it, "Texture gives character to a space. You can have five white things, but if they're all a different textures, you've suddenly formulated something that has spirit and personality."
In fact, designing a home can be as effortless as piecing together an outfit.
"You can put a white T-shirt and jeans on and look like everybody else," Martyn explained, "or you can put a white T-shirt and jeans, an amazing belt, statement earrings, a pair of high heels and you're ready to walk the runway."
Decorating your home doesn't have to be an overwhelming task, especially when keeping Martyn's motto in mind.
"The most important element is that your spaces feel inviting," he said, "That it feels joyous and like you. Don't be scared to bring your own personality into your own space."
Now, that's a note worth framing.