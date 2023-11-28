Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out on His Death

Watch : John Mulaney “Really Identifies” With Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's family will always be there to keep his legacy alive.

A month after the Friends star was found dead at his home, his stepdad Keith Morrison addressed his passing in honor of Giving Tuesday.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," Morrison posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 27. "But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The Dateline NBC correspondent then included a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which aims to continue the actor's "enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," per its website.

(Perry's mom Suzanne Perry and dad John Bennett Perry were married from 1968 to 1970. Following her split from the George of the Jungle actor, she married Morrison in 1981 and they welcomed kids Caitlin, Emily, Willy and Madeleine.)

The Fools Rush In star's family further reflected on his mission to help those struggling with substance use in a message on Giving Tuesday itself.