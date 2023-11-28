Kendall Jenner Reveals How She Navigates "Heated" Conversations With Momager Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner shared how she and mom Kris Jenner sometimes squabble over work during family time: "We have our moments."

Watch: Kendall Jenner's "Heated" Conversations With Her Mom

It takes work to keep up with Kris Jenner. Just ask her daughter.

Kendall Jenner shared insight into her unique dynamic with the Kardashian-Jenner momager, admitting that business does bleed into their family time—and vice versa.

"My mom is my mom, but she's also my manager," the supermodel told Forbes in an interview published Nov. 28, "so we have moments like when we're talking on the phone and we're talking about business—and we're maybe having a heated conversation about something—and then all of a sudden she's like, 'OK, I love you.'" 

While there are "confusing moments" at times, Kendall said the mother-daughter duo do know how to separate work from family matters.

"We have our moments," the 28-year-old said, "but at the end of the day, I think we're really good at compartmentalizing."

In fact, Kendall noted that she and the rest of the family—including sisters Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner—have become "pretty pro" at finding a healthy work life balance.

As for her personal life? Well, that's Kendall's own business.

 

David M. Benett/Getty Images for amfAR

"I like to keep private stuff private," explained the 818 Tequila founder, who has been linked to Bad Bunny since February. "I've always kind of been that way even since I was a kid."

Kendall added, "It just makes me happy to keep things sacred and safe. That also leaves a little bit more room for people to create their own narratives, but I think I've accepted that. I know that the people around me, the people that love me, the people that I want to know those things about me—my quirky side, my silly side, my freaky weird side—all my special people around me know and I'm happy with that."

