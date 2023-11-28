Harry Jowsey Gifts DWTS' Rylee Arnold $14,000 Bracelet as They Spend Thanksgiving Together

Waltz on over and see the bracelet Harry Jowsey got for his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.
While showing her TikTok followers her Thanksgiving OOTD, the dance pro offered a close-up of the jaw-dropping piece she received from the Too Hot to Handle alum.
"You guys, I can't believe he got it for me," Rylee said in the video. "I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I have ever seen. Like, I'm just the luckiest girl ever. I am literally obsessed with it. I think it is the cutest thing ever."
And it comes with a hefty price tag. The $14,600 Van Cleef & Arpels, according to Page Six, consists of diamonds and 18K yellow gold. But Rylee's worth it as Harry said in a Nov. 22 Snapchat, "She deserves the world."
Though the duo were eliminated from the dancing competition on the Nov. 21, they won't be cha cha-ing of each other's lives any time soon. In fact, they even spent Thanksgiving together with Rylee's family.
"It was really fun," she said on the Nov. 26 episode of the Lightweights Podcast. "He had a good time, I think. And all my nieces and nephew love him."
Safe to say, she feels the same about their bond.
"Our relationship is just so fun," Rylee shared. "We really just connected a lot. When you're in the show, the person and the partner you're with, you just build this connection because you go through so much together—like so much, I don't know, just stress and anxiety. And I think that we really bonded and had a good time together....It's gonna be hard because I live in Utah, he lives here. So, we'll see what ends up happening. But I think we'll definitely stay in touch."
As friends—despite the dating speculation they caused during season 32.
"I thought it was kind of funny," she said of the romance rumors, later adding, "There wasn't a part of me that was like, 'I wish this wasn't happening.' But I didn't really have any thoughts about it."
As the show heads into the semi-finals, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber continue to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
