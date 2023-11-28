Harry Jowsey Gifts DWTS' Rylee Arnold $14,000 Bracelet as They Spend Thanksgiving Together

After Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, the Too Hot to Handle alum gave the pro a sparkly gift as a thank you.

Waltz on over and see the bracelet Harry Jowsey got for his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.

While showing her TikTok followers her Thanksgiving OOTD, the dance pro offered a close-up of the jaw-dropping piece she received from the Too Hot to Handle alum.  

"You guys, I can't believe he got it for me," Rylee said in the video. "I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I have ever seen. Like, I'm just the luckiest girl ever. I am literally obsessed with it. I think it is the cutest thing ever."

And it comes with a hefty price tag. The $14,600 Van Cleef & Arpels, according to Page Six, consists of diamonds and 18K yellow gold. But Rylee's worth it as Harry said in a Nov. 22 Snapchat, "She deserves the world."

Though the duo were eliminated from the dancing competition on the Nov. 21, they won't be cha cha-ing of each other's lives any time soon. In fact, they even spent Thanksgiving together with Rylee's family.

"It was really fun," she said on the Nov. 26 episode of the Lightweights Podcast. "He had a good time, I think. And all my nieces and nephew love him."

TikTok

Safe to say, she feels the same about their bond.

"Our relationship is just so fun," Rylee shared. "We really just connected a lot. When you're in the show, the person and the partner you're with, you just build this connection because you go through so much together—like so much, I don't know, just stress and anxiety. And I think that we really bonded and had a good time together....It's gonna be hard because I live in Utah, he lives here. So, we'll see what ends up happening. But I think we'll definitely stay in touch."

As friends—despite the dating speculation they caused during season 32.

"I thought it was kind of funny," she said of the romance rumors, later adding, "There wasn't a part of me that was like, 'I wish this wasn't happening.' But I didn't really have any thoughts about it."

As the show heads into the semi-finals, Jason Mraz and Daniella KaragachXochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charity Lawson and Artem ChigvintsevAriana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber continue to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

To catch up on the full cast of season 32, keep reading...

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

