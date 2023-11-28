Harry Jowsey Gifts DWTS' Rylee Arnold $14,000 Bracelet as They Spend Thanksgiving Together

Watch : Harry Jowsey Gets REJECTED By Hailee Steinfeld & Saweetie

Waltz on over and see the bracelet Harry Jowsey got for his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.

While showing her TikTok followers her Thanksgiving OOTD, the dance pro offered a close-up of the jaw-dropping piece she received from the Too Hot to Handle alum.

"You guys, I can't believe he got it for me," Rylee said in the video. "I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I have ever seen. Like, I'm just the luckiest girl ever. I am literally obsessed with it. I think it is the cutest thing ever."

And it comes with a hefty price tag. The $14,600 Van Cleef & Arpels, according to Page Six, consists of diamonds and 18K yellow gold. But Rylee's worth it as Harry said in a Nov. 22 Snapchat, "She deserves the world."