Julia Roberts Honors Twins Phinneas and Hazel in Heartwarming 19th Birthday Tribute

Julia Roberts shared a rare throwback photo of her twins Phinneas and Hazel, whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, in honor of their 19th birthday.

Watch: Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts is sharing a personal glimpse at her ticket to paradise.

In honor of her twins Phinneas and Hazel turning 19, the Eat Pray Love star—who also shares son Henry, 16, with husband Daniel Moder—posted an adorable throwback photo of herself holding her twin son and daughter as toddlers.

"There are no words for the joy," Julia wrote alongside her Nov. 28 Instagram post, "the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

After welcoming the couple's eldest children in 2004, the Academy Award winner has shared rare glimpses into their private world over the years, most recently detailing the "really critical" lessons she and the cinematographer have strived to implement.

"I think it's our personal responsibility to advocate for ourselves, and I think that my husband and I both are people of strong convictions and opinions and compassions," she told E! in April 2022, "and I think that we try to instill that in our kids as much by example as by preaching."

photos
Julia Roberts' Most Iconic Roles

In fact, those lessons seem to be important now more than ever.

"It's an interesting society and culture that they're coming to age within, and I think that they bear a huge responsibility," the Steel Magnolias star continued, "more than I think I did at their age—to speak their minds and speak up for themselves and advocate for the things that they believe in."

And though parenthood may not always be "rainbows and kittens every day," as the 56-year-old noted during an episode of CBS News Sunday Morning that October, it does undoubtedly bring "a lot of joy."

"The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we've built with our children," she added, "that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them."

Keep reading for a look at their family's most heartwarming snapshots.

