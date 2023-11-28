Julia Roberts Honors Twins Phinneas and Hazel in Heartwarming 19th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts is sharing a personal glimpse at her ticket to paradise.

In honor of her twins Phinneas and Hazel turning 19, the Eat Pray Love star—who also shares son Henry, 16, with husband Daniel Moder—posted an adorable throwback photo of herself holding her twin son and daughter as toddlers.

"There are no words for the joy," Julia wrote alongside her Nov. 28 Instagram post, "the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

After welcoming the couple's eldest children in 2004, the Academy Award winner has shared rare glimpses into their private world over the years, most recently detailing the "really critical" lessons she and the cinematographer have strived to implement.

"I think it's our personal responsibility to advocate for ourselves, and I think that my husband and I both are people of strong convictions and opinions and compassions," she told E! in April 2022, "and I think that we try to instill that in our kids as much by example as by preaching."