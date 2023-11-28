Why Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek Are Bonded for Life After This Airport Pickup Moment

Watch : Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek's friendship is some kind of beautiful.

The Ferrari actress revealed the story behind her tight bond with the House of Gucci star, sharing how the two became thick as thieves.

"It's like a sister," Penelope exclusively told E! News' Joelle Garguilo at the Gotham Awards Nov. 27. "It's like we can tell each other everything. We really trust each other. I've known her for 30 years."

As for the way the Hollywood icons became acquainted? "The way I met her was really special, because she picked me up from the airport on my second trip to L.A.," she recalled, "when I was there with a contract and a two-way ticket, and I didn't know anybody."

Penelope continued, "And she picked me up but she didn't let me go to a hotel. She said, 'You're coming with me to my house because you don't know anybody here,' so it really became like family from that moment." (Catch more interviews from the Gotham Awards on E! News Nov. 28 at 11 p.m.)