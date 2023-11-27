Chad Michael Murray Responds to Accusation He Cheated on Erin Foster With Sophia Bush

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Responds to Cheating Allegations

Chad Michael Murray doesn't wanna be living in the past.

That's why the One Tree Hill alum blocked out recent internet chatter surrounding ex-girlfriend Erin Foster's allegation that he cheated on her with costar Sophia Bush during their early aughts romance.

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," Murray told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

And that's his focus. "I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future," he continued. "Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."

In fact, the 42-year-old—who dated Foster from 2001 to 2002, before going on to tie the knot with Bush in 2005—prefers not to get hung up on life's little details.