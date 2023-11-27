Exclusive

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Accusation He Cheated on Erin Foster With Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray addressed ex-girlfriend Erin Foster's allegation that he cheated on her with his One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush.

Watch: Chad Michael Murray Responds to Cheating Allegations

Chad Michael Murray doesn't wanna be living in the past.

That's why the One Tree Hill alum blocked out recent internet chatter surrounding ex-girlfriend Erin Foster's allegation that he cheated on her with costar Sophia Bush during their early aughts romance.

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," Murray told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

And that's his focus. "I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future," he continued. "Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."

In fact, the 42-year-old—who dated Foster from 2001 to 2002, before going on to tie the knot with Bush in 2005—prefers not to get hung up on life's little details. 

"I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past," Murray said. "I try to move forward every single day and just go, 'I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun's gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.'"

 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last month, Foster accused Murray of cheating on her with Bush in a "pretty egregious way" back when they were dating. 

"While we were living together," the 41-year-old alleged on an episode of The World's First Podcast, before noting that she's "over it now."

Bush has not publicly addressed the allegation, though her and Murray's OTH costar Hilarie Burton did refute the claim. "As a person who had a front row seat then? This wasn't it," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories Oct. 20. "We were all told you'd been broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her."

Ultimately, Murray's marriage with Bush did not work out and the couple separated just five months after their wedding. But he went on to find happiness with his Chosen costar Sarah Roemer, with whom he shares three kids.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CELINE; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Most people who know me know kids are my heart," he told E!. Which is why he partnered with physical security company LenelS2 and its "On The Safe Side" campaign to empower communities to have impactful conversations about school safety. 

"My wife and I actually had this conversation not too long ago," he shared. "We wanted to discuss to our kids what do you do in an emergency."

Acknowledging that it could be difficult topic for families to discuss, Murray said he hopes the campaign "brings education, life, love and gets us ready for something that is real."

"It's a scary conversation, but we don't want this to be something that brings fear," he added. "Kids have to worry about bigger issues now."

To check in with the rest of the One Tree Hill cast, keep reading.

FWB Charity Events

20th Anniversary Reunion

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Bevin Prince, Stephen Colletti, Austin Nichols, Matt Barr and more stars ofreunited for a 20th anniversary celebration thrown by FWB Charity Events in November 2023.

Instagram/Hilarie Burton

Old Friends

"Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend," Austin wrote in November 2023. "Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!"

Instagram
Uncle Cooper!

Michael Trucco and James Lafferty photoshopped a sign to pay tribute to the show. "Sign seems legit," Michael wrote. "Always a good day when I get to spend time catching up with my buddy/nephew."

Instagram
Friends Forever

James Lafferty and Bryan Greenberg had a mini One Tree Hill reunion and were joined by Jamie Chung and Alexandra Park.

Instagram
The O.G.'s

As Hilarie shared, these three will always be there for another, through "thick and thin."

Instagram
Tric

Fans were loving this reunion, including Kristin Cavallari, who commented a heart on the post.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Hilarie and Robert give the camera a cheeky look in this selfie.

Instagram
Girl Power

It's safe to say these former cast mates will be BFFs.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Clearly, someone cannot contain their excitement over this reunion. 

Instagram
Cooper's Return

Throughout the many seasons of One Tree Hill, fans got to know and love many a character, including Michael Trucco's Cooper. As die-hard fans will recall, the conniving Rachel seduced Cooper and tricked him into thinking she was having his baby in the second season. The gig was up, however, when they both got in a car accident and she had to confess she lied about the whole thing, thus leading to Cooper's exit. 

Instagram
Angel of Death

Hilarie poses with the famous Angel of Death character that used to plague her. 

