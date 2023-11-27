Beyoncé Reveals Blue Ivy Carter’s Motivation for Perfecting Renaissance Dance Routine

As Beyoncé explained in her upcoming Renaissance film, her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter upped the ante in her dance routine after reading negative comments on social media.

By Kisha Forde Nov 27, 2023 8:01 PMTags
MoviesCelebrity FamiliesBeyoncéCeleb KidsBlue Ivy CarterCelebrities
Blue Ivy Carter will never let critics take her power.
 
ICYMI, a ton of celebs and fans got in formation for the premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance documentary concert film in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Nov. 25.
 
And while the movie showcased jaw-dropping looks and plenty of behind-the-scenes content from the Renaissance World Tour, according to the New York Times, the Grammy winner also expressed her hesitancy after her 11-year-old daughter shared she wanted to join her mom onstage during the tour.

"She told me she was ready to perform," Beyoncé says in the film, per the outlet, "and I told her no."

But after some thought, the "Formation" singer changed her mind, of course, and agreed to Blue making her big debut in May 2023. However, Beyoncé revealed during the Renaissance movie that Blue Ivy read negative social media comments about her performance soon thereafter—but instead of throwing in the towel, she determined give every night from there on out all of her energy.

photos
Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

It's a sentiment that dad Jay-Z also detailed, sharing he got "goosebumps" seeing her night after night on stage.

"Because Blue's been born into this world, she's been born into a life she didn't ask for," he told CBS Mornings in October. "Since she was born, she's been in scrutiny and everyone has an opinion. Even [as] a little girl, how she keeps her hair. So, for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,' and it's just—you can't write a better script."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

As he recalled, "I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was. And she wanted to do it. She wanted to do it the first night, and we were like, ‘Okay, if it's something you want to do, you can't just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers and go work.' And she worked every day."

But there's more from the star-studded premiere where that came from. Keep reading to see all the celebs in attendance.

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Kelly Rowland

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Michelle Williams

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

LeToya Luckett

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

LaTavia Roberson

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Julez J. Smith Jr. (Solange's Son) & Tina Knowles

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Normani

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Natalia Bryant & Vanessa Bryant

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Winnie Harlow

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Lori Harvey

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Natalia Bryant

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Coco Jones

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Tina Knowles & Tyler Perry

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Tia Mowry

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Lizzo

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Laverne Cox

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Issa Rae

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Halle Bailey

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

DDG & Halle Bailey

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Chloe Bailey

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Gabrielle Union

