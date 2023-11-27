Beyoncé Reveals Blue Ivy Carter’s Motivation for Perfecting Renaissance Dance Routine

Watch : Blue Ivy Sharpened Dance Routine After Mean Comments

Blue Ivy Carter will never let critics take her power.



ICYMI, a ton of celebs and fans got in formation for the premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance documentary concert film in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Nov. 25.



And while the movie showcased jaw-dropping looks and plenty of behind-the-scenes content from the Renaissance World Tour, according to the New York Times, the Grammy winner also expressed her hesitancy after her 11-year-old daughter shared she wanted to join her mom onstage during the tour.

"She told me she was ready to perform," Beyoncé says in the film, per the outlet, "and I told her no."

But after some thought, the "Formation" singer changed her mind, of course, and agreed to Blue making her big debut in May 2023. However, Beyoncé revealed during the Renaissance movie that Blue Ivy read negative social media comments about her performance soon thereafter—but instead of throwing in the towel, she determined give every night from there on out all of her energy.