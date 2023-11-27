Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich Are Married, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Big Time Rush Talks Another Life & Answers RAPID FIRE Questions!

This is sure to provide a rush of excitement.

Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt surprised fans with double the good news: He and Mica von Turkovich are married and expecting a baby. "Thankful for my baby," Kendall captioned a black-and-white snap of the couple from their wedding day, which he followed up with a video of Mica smiling as she bared her baby bump: "Thankful for my baby."

Of course, his bandmates rushed to congratulate him.

While James Maslow dropped three heart emojis in the comments, Logan Henderson wrote, "So thankful for this little family. Love you."

The big-time reveal comes just weeks after Kendall hinted he and Mica had exchanged vows.

"Life is good!" the musician wrote in a Nov. 2 Instagram post for his 33rd birthday. "I'm so grateful for all of you and especially my beautiful wife @mica_chu."

And fans are grateful for the all the glimpses Kendall and Mica have given into their romance since they started dating in 2015.