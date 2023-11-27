Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Shares She Had a Miscarriage

Kristen Doute is opening up about a personal heartache.
The Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, and her boyfriend Luke Broderick, 32, shared that they had recently become pregnant, and that they have experienced a subsequent miscarriage at 6 weeks after Kristen's pregnancy developed into what is called a blighted ovum meaning an embryo has not developed or fully developed—making the pregnancy unviable.
"I only feel comfortable talking about this," Kristen said during the Nov. 26 episode of her and Luke's podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute, "because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. I know so many women have been through this. And it's really f--king terrifying because you always think, ‘What's wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?' And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out up and down, there's no cause. They don't know why."
But amid the heartbreak, the couple—who revealed their relationship in Dec. 2022—are looking to the future with hope and focusing on the silver linings.
"The only silver lining, the fact that we've now been digesting this for the last four or five days, is that I know once Luke and I are past this, we can try again," she continued. "And we were very lucky and very fortunate that we got pregnant so quickly. We were so so lucky, because it could have gone a different way for me at my age. I haven't gone through IVF, I haven't frozen my eggs, I haven't done anything. I just think there's something in God's plan."
She added, "It was just a really unfortunate thing that happened to us. And i know that we can try fairly soon. And I think that we're very hopeful to have a very healthy pregnancy the next time around."
Kristen also noted that they'd only learned their pregnancy was unviable days earlier, adding, "We're talking about this so f--king lightly right now, I feel like i'm really fresh out of feelings in the moment, because we've been dealing with this."
And for his part, Luke explained that despite the difficulty in sharing this story, they also want to be transparent with their followers.
"It's hard," the Colorado native reflected. "And I genuinely can't believe that we're putting this out there, but I feel like for our listeners to understand mentally, to understand where we're at, we have to kind of get this out there."
During the podcast, Kristen also reflected on the time during which the couple initially found out they were pregnant.
"It was like the happiest time ever," she recalled. "And I was so scared I was like like, 'Holy s--t Luke we got pregnant so fast, like are you okay with this?' And he was so happy. And our families were so happy, and our friends that knew, were so happy."
Luke added, "It was fantastic to have all the support, and everyone be so happy. It sucks to be where we are right now, but we've got to try to focus on the positive side of things."
And now, he's ready to be there for Kristen however she needs.
"I just know that I have to be your rock here, and I want to," Luke added. "I want to be there with you, for you. And help get over this sad times, and get back to more happy times, because I know it won't be that far off. It's coming, we will accomplish it, and we'll be an awesome, happy family some day."