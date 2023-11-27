Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Shares She Had a Miscarriage

Watch : Kristen Doute Weighs In on Vanderpump Rules Scandoval

Kristen Doute is opening up about a personal heartache.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, and her boyfriend Luke Broderick, 32, shared that they had recently become pregnant, and that they have experienced a subsequent miscarriage at 6 weeks after Kristen's pregnancy developed into what is called a blighted ovum meaning an embryo has not developed or fully developed—making the pregnancy unviable.

"I only feel comfortable talking about this," Kristen said during the Nov. 26 episode of her and Luke's podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute, "because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. I know so many women have been through this. And it's really f--king terrifying because you always think, ‘What's wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?' And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out up and down, there's no cause. They don't know why."

But amid the heartbreak, the couple—who revealed their relationship in Dec. 2022—are looking to the future with hope and focusing on the silver linings.