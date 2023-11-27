Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown Respond to Kody’s Claim They're Trash Talking Him

Always remember that when you're pointing your finger at someone, you've got three pointing back at yourself—Janelle Brown and Christine Brown to former husband Kody Brown, basically.
Because while the Sister Wives patriarch accused his ex spouses of "trash talking" him on the Nov. 26 episode of Sister Wives: One on One because he's guilty of "not loving them", Janelle and Christine aren't having it.
"I think he's trying to find fault because he's not liking things that are happening in his life," Christine explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "So he's trying to find fault with other people."
Agreed Janelle, "I feel bad that he feels like that. But it does feel like he's trying to find a reason."
Namely, Christine spelled out, he's searching for an answer as to why he's currently estranged from some of his 18 children. But as she sees it, "His relationship with his kids is his responsibility. He needs to fix it."
And he may want to start with the man in the mirror. Because Janelle and Christine insist they're on Team Everyone Gets Along.
"We actually would love Kody to have a great relationship with all of his children, and I do whatever I can to facilitate that," said Christine. Now that she lives in Utah, she added, she's been known to cancel all her plans when she learns Kody is making the trip from Arizona so that youngest daughter Truely, 13, "can spend time with her dad."
And both would agree that Kody's friction with his older children—the reality star has admitted he's not currently speaking to Janelle's son Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 22—played a role in their decades-long marriages unraveling.
For years, said Christine, who announced the end of their 25-year union in November 2021, she believed their connection was okay. Until one day, she continued, "I realized that it just wasn't the relationship that I was looking for, for my kids. And it wasn't a relationship I was looking for myself. And then I was like, Okay, well, now that I found that, I'm going to move on, and I'm going to go, and I'm not going to stay anymore. So for me, it was instantaneous."
Janelle, meanwhile, felt that she and Kody had slowly begun to drift apart during their nearly 30 years together.
"Every relationship ebbs and flows," she noted of working through previous rough patches, "but we really had hit a very different point now where we were just so very opposite."
Add in that he'd become estranged with some of their six kids, and Janelle knew it was time to move on. "Because, look," she said, "I would have stayed and stayed and stayed if the kids were okay. I'm glad that I'm in the place I am now. But I think for me, it was more just a progression of a relationship, which I never imagined would happen for me. I thought we'd be married forever."
But while no longer spiritually bonded, she and Kody remain connected by their kids (along with Garrison and Gabriel, they share Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18) plus a growing collection of grandchildren.
Which is why both she and Christine have mastered the art of being cordial, particularly when gathered for family events.
And they each hope to upgrade the relationship from amicable to downright friendly in the future.
"I do hope that eventually time heals," said Janelle. "So I'm hoping that over time, he can find a relationship with the children that he's estranged from now. And I just hope that there is peace. There's a place that we get where we're all peaceful."
