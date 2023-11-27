Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown Respond to Kody’s Claim They're Trash Talking Him

Watch : Christine and Janelle Brown on Kody's "Trash Talking" Claim

Always remember that when you're pointing your finger at someone, you've got three pointing back at yourself—Janelle Brown and Christine Brown to former husband Kody Brown, basically.

Because while the Sister Wives patriarch accused his ex spouses of "trash talking" him on the Nov. 26 episode of Sister Wives: One on One because he's guilty of "not loving them", Janelle and Christine aren't having it.

"I think he's trying to find fault because he's not liking things that are happening in his life," Christine explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "So he's trying to find fault with other people."

Agreed Janelle, "I feel bad that he feels like that. But it does feel like he's trying to find a reason."

Namely, Christine spelled out, he's searching for an answer as to why he's currently estranged from some of his 18 children. But as she sees it, "His relationship with his kids is his responsibility. He needs to fix it."