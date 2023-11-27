Linda Evangelista Says She Hasn't Dated Since Before CoolSculpting Incident

Watch : Linda Evangelista Says Cryolipolysis "Permanently Disfigured" Her

Linda Evangelista is single—and she's OK with remaining so for the foreseeable future.

The 58-year-old, one of the most iconic supermodels in the world who rose to fame in the '90s, says in a new interview that she is "not interested" in dating.

"I don't want to sleep with anybody anymore," the fashion icon told the U.K.'s Sunday Times in comments posted Nov. 26. "I don't want to hear somebody breathing."

Evangelista said the last time she dated was "definitely before the CoolSculpting," referring to the cryolipolysis fat-reduction procedures she had undergone in 2015 and 2016.

In 2022, the supermodel settled a lawsuit she had filed the previous year against Zeltiq Aesthetics, which markets devices used for the treatments. She had previously alleged on Instagram that the CoolSculpting procedures actually increased her fat cells and left her "brutally disfigured" and "permanently deformed" and that she became a recluse as a result.