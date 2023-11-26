Beyoncé Sparkles in Silver Versace Gown at Renaissance Film Premiere

Beyoncé was fashionably late to the premiere of her anticipated tour film Renaissance. See photos from the event.

By Corinne Heller Nov 26, 2023 6:49 PMTags
You may fall crazy in love with Beyoncé's sparkling style at her own film premiere.

The 29-time Grammy winner did not join fellow celebs on the red carpet at the screening of her tour documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé Nov. 25. She was fashionably late, walking into the event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills as the lights were dimmed, Variety reported, and later released on her website photos of herself posing in a strapless silver Versace gown, paired with matching long gloves and sandals.

"@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace," Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram. "You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can't wait to see the Renaissance tour movie."

Per multiple outlets, the premiere had a dress code—"cozy opulence"—and many celebrities wore metallic and sparkling outfits like the guest of honor, who had requested her concert attendees wear silver during her Renaissance tour, which ended in October.

Among the attendees: Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, the singer's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and former member LeToya Luckett, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG, Tyler Perry, Vanessa Bryant and her and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia BryantIssa Rae, Laverne Cox, Gabrielle Union, Winnie Harlow and Lizzo.

Two days before the premiere, on Thanksgiving Day, Beyoncé released a final trailer for Renaissance online and during the live broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The video includes glimpses of Beyoncé on her tour as well as footage of her with her family—husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy, 11—who is also one of her backup dancers—and twins Sir and Rumi, 6.

"Time is my biggest obstacle," Beyoncé says in a voiceover. "It's impossible to not realize how fast it's going when you're looking through the eyes of your children."

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set for release Dec. 1.

See the singer and other celebs at the documentary's premiere below:

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Michelle Williams

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Winnie Harlow

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Normani

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Natalia Bryant & Vanessa Bryant

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Lori Harvey

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Julez J. Smith Jr. (Solange's Son) & Tina Knowles

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Natalia Bryant

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

LeToya Luckett

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Kelly Rowland

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Coco Jones

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Tina Knowles & Tyler Perry

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Tia Mowry

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Lizzo

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Laverne Cox

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Issa Rae

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

Halle Bailey

Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood

DDG & Halle Bailey

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Chloe Bailey

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Gabrielle Union

