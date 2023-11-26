Beyoncé Sparkles in Silver Versace Gown at Renaissance Film Premiere

Watch : Beyoncé SHOCKS Beyhive with Influencer-Style Video

You may fall crazy in love with Beyoncé's sparkling style at her own film premiere.

The 29-time Grammy winner did not join fellow celebs on the red carpet at the screening of her tour documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé Nov. 25. She was fashionably late, walking into the event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills as the lights were dimmed, Variety reported, and later released on her website photos of herself posing in a strapless silver Versace gown, paired with matching long gloves and sandals.

"@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace," Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram. "You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can't wait to see the Renaissance tour movie."

Per multiple outlets, the premiere had a dress code—"cozy opulence"—and many celebrities wore metallic and sparkling outfits like the guest of honor, who had requested her concert attendees wear silver during her Renaissance tour, which ended in October.