Beyoncé Introduces New Renaissance Film Trailer in Surprise Thanksgiving Video

Beyoncé shared a special Thanksgiving Day message and came bearing a holiday gift: A new trailer for her upcoming concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

By Corinne Heller Nov 23, 2023 11:59 PMTags
MoviesMusicBeyoncéHolidays
Watch: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Almost Named Blue Ivy WHAT???

Beyoncé just dropped a Thanksgiving Day surprise that's got the Beyhive buzzing with excitement.

During the live broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 23, the pop star appeared in a rare, personal video message to introduce a new trailer for her upcoming concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The clip, one of several released in recent weeks, was later posted online.

"Hey! It's Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving," the "Halo" singer says in an Instagram video, smiling. "And I'm so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer."

The trailer, released in full on YouTube, begins with Beyoncé giving her and husband Jay-Z's youngest daughter, Rumi, a tip on how to hold the smartphone.

"Rumi, can I teach you a trick?" the singer tells the 6-year-old. "You've got to turn it to the side."

photos
Celeb Attendees at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

More clips showing Beyoncé with her family are shown, including a shot of her riding a golf cart with Rumi, her twin brother Sir, Jay-Z and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy. Footage is also shown of the 11-year-old performing onstage as a backup dancer with to her mom during her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

2

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

3

Travis Kelce Reveals If He's Having Thanksgiving With Taylor Swift

"Time is my biggest obstacle," Beyoncé says in a voiceover. "It's impossible to not realize how fast it's going when you're looking through the eyes of your children."

The singer continues, as footage of Diana Ross performing at her birthday show is shown, "I think about all of my heroes and all that they endured. I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next. They are the new beginning."

Beyoncé concludes, "I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me."

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set for release Dec. 1.

See the singer's Renaissance tour looks below:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Virgo's Groove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Shinin'
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Queen Bey
Mason Poole
Silver Siren
Mason Poole
Lighting Up the Stage
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Mood 4 Eva
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Lady in Red
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Beauty in Blue
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Alien Superstar
Andrew White
She's That Girl
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Freakum Dress
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

2

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

3

Travis Kelce Reveals If He's Having Thanksgiving With Taylor Swift

4

North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look

5

Walmart Black Friday 2023: Get $99 Beats, $98 Roku TV, $38 Bike & More