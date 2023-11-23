Beyoncé Introduces New Renaissance Film Trailer in Surprise Thanksgiving Video

Watch : Jay-Z and Beyoncé Almost Named Blue Ivy WHAT???

Beyoncé just dropped a Thanksgiving Day surprise that's got the Beyhive buzzing with excitement.

During the live broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 23, the pop star appeared in a rare, personal video message to introduce a new trailer for her upcoming concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The clip, one of several released in recent weeks, was later posted online.

"Hey! It's Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving," the "Halo" singer says in an Instagram video, smiling. "And I'm so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer."

The trailer, released in full on YouTube, begins with Beyoncé giving her and husband Jay-Z's youngest daughter, Rumi, a tip on how to hold the smartphone.

"Rumi, can I teach you a trick?" the singer tells the 6-year-old. "You've got to turn it to the side."