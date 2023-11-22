Why Sarah Paulson Credits Matthew Perry for Helping Her Book TV Role

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Honors "Little Brother" Matthew Perry

Sarah Paulson is remembering a time Matthew Perry was there for her.

The American Horror Story actress recently shared a story of how the late Friends star helped her land a part on their 2006-2007 TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

"I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet," Paulson said on the Nov. 21 episode of The View. "I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately."

The pair happened to have a mutual friend in Amanda Peet, who starred alongside Perry in the 2000 movie The Whole Nine Yards before reuniting with him for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Paulson, meanwhile, was still auditioning for a spot on the show, leading Perry to take some time to help her prepare.

"He asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition," Paulson recalled, "and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job. So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that."