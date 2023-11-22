Twilight Director Reveals Kristen Stewart Crashed Robert Pattinson’s 37th Birthday Party

And so the lion reunited with the lamb.
Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the first Twilight film, recently revealed that she crashed Robert Pattinson's 37th birthday back in May—and that she wasn't the only one. Edward Cullen's celebration was also attended (or crashed) by none other than Bella Swan herself and Robert's IRL ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.
"Strangely enough I went to Rob's birthday party recently," Catherine told Josh Horowitz during a special Nov. 20 episode of his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "I kind of crashed with my friend Toni Collette. And then Kristen crashed it too!"
She added, "So that was just a few months ago, it was just like, 'Oh my god.' We all hugged each other, like, 'This is so crazy and cool.' I see them both at parties, events and everything, they're both lovely."
Catherine also reminisced on the massive opening of the 2008 film and how Robert and Kristen's lives, much like those of Edward and Bella, were irrevocably changed.
Specifically, the director recalled an event they went to for the Rome Film Festival, where what was supposed to be a small signing at a bookstore turned into an event with fans lined up for blocks. And since they'd shown up with no security, expecting a small event, the three then had to push through the massive crowd to get to their car to leave at the close of the signing.
"We finally get into the van," Catherine told Josh, "pull each other in, and we try to drive, we couldn't even drive and suddenly went, 'Okay this is not just a little movie. These people are going nuts.' After that we had to have security, everything. That's when we knew, 'Okay, this is big.'"
And indeed, Stephanie Meyer's book-to-movie adaptation would go on to become hugely popular—its five films earning over $3 billion at the box office in total.
For more secrets about the beloved, blood-chilling franchise, keep reading.