Twilight Director Reveals Kristen Stewart Crashed Robert Pattinson’s 37th Birthday Party

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reflects on "Twilight" & Robert Pattinson Romance

And so the lion reunited with the lamb.

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the first Twilight film, recently revealed that she crashed Robert Pattinson's 37th birthday back in May—and that she wasn't the only one. Edward Cullen's celebration was also attended (or crashed) by none other than Bella Swan herself and Robert's IRL ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.

"Strangely enough I went to Rob's birthday party recently," Catherine told Josh Horowitz during a special Nov. 20 episode of his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "I kind of crashed with my friend Toni Collette. And then Kristen crashed it too!"

She added, "So that was just a few months ago, it was just like, 'Oh my god.' We all hugged each other, like, 'This is so crazy and cool.' I see them both at parties, events and everything, they're both lovely."

Catherine also reminisced on the massive opening of the 2008 film and how Robert and Kristen's lives, much like those of Edward and Bella, were irrevocably changed.