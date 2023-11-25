Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick Reveals How He Wants to Bond With Baby Brother

Reign Disick is ready for the call of big brother duties.
On the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son proved he was ready to be a big brother, revealing how he wanted to bond with his new sibling over video games.
"I'm going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite," Reign gushed, "Black Ops III, Zombies."
Kourtney—who was then five months pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child—asked her 8-year-old, "What if you have a sister?"
He gave a heartwarming reply: "Still! She can be a cool person."
But Reign wasn't quite as generous when suggesting an inappropriate name for his baby brother.
"Wait, his name should be Deez, his middle name should be Big and then his last name should be Nuts," he told Kourtney. "Deez Big Nuts."
Needless to say, that pooshed her buttons. "No," she replied. "His last name is Barker."
Travis later revealed the couple would name their son Rocky Thirteen, with Kourtney eventually giving birth on Nov. 1 at the stroke of midnight.
In the episode—which was filmed before Kourtney even made her pregnancy public—the 44-year-old explained that they conceived their baby naturally on Valentine's Day, saying it "truly feels like a miracle."
"People would always say to us, 'The second you stop trying, it's just going to happen,'" she said in a confessional. "We were not trying whatsoever; I didn't even check my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands. I thought it was just not happening and we were like accepting of it, and then, God's plan."
Kourtney shared the news privately with her sisters in April, with Kim Kardashian noting in a confessional, "The fact that she got pregnant is such a beautiful thing. It's meant to be."
For more details on Kourtney and Travis' road to baby, read on: