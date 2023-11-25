Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick Reveals How He Wants to Bond With Baby Brother

Watch : New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

Reign Disick is ready for the call of big brother duties.

On the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son proved he was ready to be a big brother, revealing how he wanted to bond with his new sibling over video games.

"I'm going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite," Reign gushed, "Black Ops III, Zombies."

Kourtney—who was then five months pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child—asked her 8-year-old, "What if you have a sister?"

He gave a heartwarming reply: "Still! She can be a cool person."

But Reign wasn't quite as generous when suggesting an inappropriate name for his baby brother.

"Wait, his name should be Deez, his middle name should be Big and then his last name should be Nuts," he told Kourtney. "Deez Big Nuts."

Needless to say, that pooshed her buttons. "No," she replied. "His last name is Barker."