Why A$AP Rocky Says Raising 2 Kids With Rihanna Is Their Best Collab Yet

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Introduce New Baby in Photoshoot!

To A$AP Rocky, Rihanna is the only girl in the world.

The rapper took a moment to gush about the life he has built with the superstar, including creating their kids RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months.

"If me and my lady was to collab…what could we just team up and just like f--king smash and go crazy on?" A$AP reflected to Complex Nov. 18. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."

He added, "We had a third designer come and help—a ghost designer named God and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels."

A$AP has also shared how being a dad has motivated him in his career.

"It's so unexplainable," the artist confessed to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio in January. "It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now."