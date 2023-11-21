Why A$AP Rocky Says Raising 2 Kids With Rihanna Is Their Best Collab Yet

To A$AP Rocky, Rihanna is the only girl in the world.
The rapper took a moment to gush about the life he has built with the superstar, including creating their kids RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months.
"If me and my lady was to collab…what could we just team up and just like f--king smash and go crazy on?" A$AP reflected to Complex Nov. 18. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."
He added, "We had a third designer come and help—a ghost designer named God and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels."
A$AP has also shared how being a dad has motivated him in his career.
"It's so unexplainable," the artist confessed to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio in January. "It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now."
Giving details on his new outlook on life, A$AP noted, "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."
Although getting a fresh view of his work life is great, coming home to Rihanna is even better.
"But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby," he continued. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."
Rihanna, too, has spoken out on their dynamic and raising kids together.
"We're best friends with a baby," she explained to British Vogue in February. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but make us closer."
For a look at Rihanna and A$AP's romance rewind, keep reading...