Why A$AP Rocky Says Raising 2 Kids With Rihanna Is Their Best Collab Yet

A$AP Rocky took a moment to cherish family life with Rihanna, noting that the couple had “a ghost designer named God" help make their two kids, RZA and Riot Rose.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 21, 2023 11:54 PMTags
RihannaCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Introduce New Baby in Photoshoot!

To A$AP Rocky, Rihanna is the only girl in the world.

The rapper took a moment to gush about the life he has built with the superstar, including creating their kids RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months.

"If me and my lady was to collab…what could we just team up and just like f--king smash and go crazy on?" A$AP reflected to Complex Nov. 18. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."

He added, "We had a third designer come and help—a ghost designer named God and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels."

A$AP has also shared how being a dad has motivated him in his career. 

"It's so unexplainable," the artist confessed to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio in January. "It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now."

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son RZA's Cutest Pics

Giving details on his new outlook on life, A$AP noted, "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

Although getting a fresh view of his work life is great, coming home to Rihanna is even better.

"But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby," he continued. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out on Tragedy

2
Exclusive

Lindsay Hubbard Steps Out With Johnny Bananas on Canceled Wedding Week

3
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

Rihanna, too, has spoken out on their dynamic and raising kids together.

"We're best friends with a baby," she explained to British Vogue in February. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but make us closer."

For a look at Rihanna and A$AP's romance rewind, keep reading...

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
September 2012

In 2012, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed their hit "Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards, and their number was so good it deserved a trophy. This wouldn't be the last time the two shared the stage as they went on tour together in 2013.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
September 2013

Fans had this song on replay after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky released the music video for "Fashion Killa" in 2013.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
June 2018

As the years went on, they remained friends. In 2018, they attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and, of course, they totally slayed.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
December 2019

They also attended The Fashion Awards in 2019, with Rihanna dazzling in a mint Fenty dress and A$AP Rocky looking sharp in a black suit.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
September 2021

Met Gala official! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the 2021 Met Gala together in style, with the "Umbrella" singer wearing a black Balenciaga gown and the "A$AP Forever" artist donning a custom ERL quilt and a tuxedo.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
February 2022

After announcing they were expecting their first baby, Rihanna recalled keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Diggzy/Shutterstock
February 2022

SOS! These photos are so sweet! As Rihanna and A$AP prepared for their bundle of joy, she continued to show her incredible pregnancy style.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
May 2022

While fans wondered if A$AP Rocky had proposed to Rihanna after seeing them sport the words "Marry me?" and "I do" across their teeth in his "D.M.B." video, sources close to the couple told TMZ in May 2022 the two aren't engaged.

BACKGRID
May 2022

And baby makes three! Multiple outlets report that the couple welcomed a baby in Los Angeles.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
February 2023

She debuted her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Getty Images
May 2023

The pair take the 2023 Met Gala together in honor of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify
June 2023

Rihanna accompanied A$AP Rocky during his performance at a Spotify party in Cannes, France.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out on Tragedy

2
Exclusive

Lindsay Hubbard Steps Out With Johnny Bananas on Canceled Wedding Week

3
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

4

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

5

Below Deck Med Shocker: Stew Natalya Scudder Exits Season 8